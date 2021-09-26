Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association to begin working on developing local reefs

The Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association has begun working on a reef in Little Egg Harbor that is underdeveloped and in need of assistance, association President Capt. John Lewis said last week.
The association seeks to protect marine wildlife in part by making reef balls. Reef balls are made of concrete and have an igloo-like shape with multiple holes in them so fish and other marine life can swim through them.
Once a reef ball has helped a reef develop, they attract all types of marine life such as fluke, sea bass, sea robins, etc., according to Lewis. The ultimate goal for a reef ball is to supply habitat, shelter and a food source so the marine ecosystem thrives on an otherwise barren sea floor.
The association and its Junior Mate program are heavily involved in the creation of artificial reefs in local waters. It briefly sought to use rubble from the demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino this year to create or add to a reef but abandoned that plan due to a lack of usable material.
On Tuesday morning, despite choppy seas, the association went out to work on the Little Egg reef, dropping reef balls made by a Florida company.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection anchored a float ball to mark the reef's location, and a vessel released 16 reef balls into the area. An additional 16 balls will be deployed on the nearby Garden State South reef as soon as this week, Lewis said.
According to the association, the average mature reef in New Jersey has 600,000 cubic yards of material. Of the four reefs off Long Beach Island, Garden State North has about 50,000 cubic yards, less than 10% of the average. Garden State South has only 12,000 cubic yards. Barnegat Light and Little Egg each have about 10,000 cubic yards.
For more information on the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association and to donate to its reef ball program, visit bhcfa.org.
