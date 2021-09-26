Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association to begin working on developing local reefs

The Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association has begun working on a reef in Little Egg Harbor that is underdeveloped and in need of assistance, association President Capt. John Lewis said last week.

The association seeks to protect marine wildlife in part by making reef balls. Reef balls are made of concrete and have an igloo-like shape with multiple holes in them so fish and other marine life can swim through them.

Once a reef ball has helped a reef develop, they attract all types of marine life such as fluke, sea bass, sea robins, etc., according to Lewis. The ultimate goal for a reef ball is to supply habitat, shelter and a food source so the marine ecosystem thrives on an otherwise barren sea floor.

The association and its Junior Mate program are heavily involved in the creation of artificial reefs in local waters. It briefly sought to use rubble from the demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino this year to create or add to a reef but abandoned that plan due to a lack of usable material.

On Tuesday morning, despite choppy seas, the association went out to work on the Little Egg reef, dropping reef balls made by a Florida company.