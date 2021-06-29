Beach goers try to beat the heat in Ventnor, Atlantic City

As temperatures continue to soar across New Jersey, crowds of people flocked to the beaches in Ventnor and Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon in order to beat the heat.

Through the haze that formed along the shore, brightly colored umbrellas and towels could be seen for miles with groups of residents and tourists alike enjoying cold beverages and ice cream.

“Everyone wants to be at the beach,” said Alex Sarkar, 16, who was checking beach badges on the Ventnor Fishing Pier. “That’s when we get the most people, when there’s a heat wave.”

Sarkar said he was staying cool during his shift by keeping an ice cold bottle of water nearby at all times.

Clayton Fletcher and his daughter Antonella Fletcher made the trek from New York City to avoid the sweltering forecast.

“I saw the weather was going to be 92 (degrees) in the city," Clayton said. "Thank god it was cooler here.”

Clayton and Antonella said the cool ocean water was particularly refreshing.

Ben Parman, 33, was visiting Atlantic City from Phoenix, Arizona and said the heat was nothing extreme but the humidity was taking a toll on him.