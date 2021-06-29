Beach goers try to beat the heat in Ventnor, Atlantic City

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The forecasted 2 p.m. heat index for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the North American Model (NAM). The heat index reaches to 100 in most mainland spots each day, so why not heat advisory in portions of South Jersey?
Heat index frequency for Atlantic City International Airport, in Atlantic County, and McGuire Air Force Base, in Burlington County. Despite, McGuire Air Force Base having lower thresholds for heat alerts, the base experiences higher heat indices more often than ACY, and even Millville.
The criteria for a heat advisory to be issued in the coverage area of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
The number of heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service from 1986 to 2021.
Clayton Fletcher and his daughter Antonella Fletcher made the trek from New York City to avoid the sweltering forecast on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Alex Sarkar, 16, was checking beach badges on the Ventnor Fishing Pier on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Rob Boselli, a roofer working on a house on the Ventnor Boardwalk, said the ocean breeze provided some much-needed relief from the heat on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Families flocked to the beach in Ventnor to find some relief as the temperatures remained high on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Lifeguards Tyler Wimberg, left, and Mike Mosca do what they can to beat the heat on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
As temperatures continue to soar across New Jersey, crowds of people flocked to the beaches in Ventnor on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, to beat the heat.
Michelle and her daughter Lila played on the beach in Ventnor Tuesday afternoon to escape the heat on the mainland.
Michelle and her daughters Lila and Cora played on the beach in Ventnor Tuesday afternoon to escape the heat on the mainland.
Through the haze that formed along the shore, brightly colored umbrellas and towels could be seen for miles with groups of residents and tourists alike enjoying cold beverages and ice cream.
“Everyone wants to be at the beach,” said Alex Sarkar, 16, who was checking beach badges on the Ventnor Fishing Pier. “That’s when we get the most people, when there’s a heat wave.”
Sarkar said he was staying cool during his shift by keeping an ice cold bottle of water nearby at all times.
Clayton Fletcher and his daughter Antonella Fletcher made the trek from New York City to avoid the sweltering forecast.
“I saw the weather was going to be 92 (degrees) in the city," Clayton said. "Thank god it was cooler here.”
Clayton and Antonella said the cool ocean water was particularly refreshing.
Ben Parman, 33, was visiting Atlantic City from Phoenix, Arizona and said the heat was nothing extreme but the humidity was taking a toll on him.
“I’m used to standing outside and golfing in 115 degree weather," Parman said. "But as soon as it gets humid I’m done."
