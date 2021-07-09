Beach flags proliferate at the Jersey Shore, pushing politics, professions and help finding lost kids

Getting lost on the beach was once a rite of passage for anyone visiting the Jersey Shore.

Generations of children have sprinted into the surf, failing to look back and orient themselves, only to be slowly pushed up and down the coast by crashing waves. When they came out and couldn't find their family, they'd have to tug on a lifeguard's toe for help as they rubbed sandy tears into their eyes.

That's why Kevin O'Brien, from the far Northeast, tells everyone to look for the pink unicorn flag he stakes into the sand in North Wildwood. It flies just below a Marine Corps flag and the U.S. flag.

"I mean, you can't miss it right?" O'Brien, 64, said recently. (O'Brien said he and family members purchased several properties together and would soon be designing a custom flag.)

But there were at least two pink unicorn flags on the beach that day, along with hundreds of others. The bulk of the flags were for Philadelphia sports teams. People flew flags for Rutgers University, Temple and Penn State, along with one for Arizona State. A handful of flags were flying for Father Judge, a Catholic high school in the Northeast. A man named Jeff Judge flew one of the Father Judge flags. "He still sings the fight song," a woman beside him said.