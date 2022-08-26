 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Beach ball: High school football season kicks off with an early start in Ocean City

  • 0

The high school football season started in the heat of summer with the sound of waves in the distance Friday morning.

Mainland Regional and Egg Harbor Township kicked off New Jersey’s first game at 10 a.m. in the Battle at the Beach showcase event at Ocean City High School, located a couple of hundred yards away from the beach.

Mainland got the season’s first win, 37-0. Mustangs senior running back Ja’Briel Mace scored the state's first touchdown with a 21-yard run in the second quarter.

Jamie Tyson starred for Mainland with a TD catch and fumble return for a score.

“It was just exciting,” Tyson said. “First football game in the state, I had a lot of fun. The scoreboard looks good. We’re looking good. It feels good.”

Friday was the start of what will be a historic season for New Jersey high school football. For the first time, the state will crown true public school state champions in the five enrollment groups.

People are also reading…

And while Friday’s season started in the sun and surf, it will end with championship games played in the cold of the first weekend of December.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you paid off or down your student loans?

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News