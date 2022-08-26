Beach ball: High school football season kicks off with an early start in Ocean City

The high school football season started in the heat of summer with the sound of waves in the distance Friday morning.

Mainland Regional and Egg Harbor Township kicked off New Jersey’s first game at 10 a.m. in the Battle at the Beach showcase event at Ocean City High School, located a couple of hundred yards away from the beach.

Mainland got the season’s first win, 37-0. Mustangs senior running back Ja’Briel Mace scored the state's first touchdown with a 21-yard run in the second quarter.

Jamie Tyson starred for Mainland with a TD catch and fumble return for a score.

“It was just exciting,” Tyson said. “First football game in the state, I had a lot of fun. The scoreboard looks good. We’re looking good. It feels good.”

Friday was the start of what will be a historic season for New Jersey high school football. For the first time, the state will crown true public school state champions in the five enrollment groups.

And while Friday’s season started in the sun and surf, it will end with championship games played in the cold of the first weekend of December.