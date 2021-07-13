Beach access issue returns in Cape May County beach community

The thing is, the rules are a little complicated, and unfamiliar to many beachgoers.

There are few private beaches along the ocean in South Jersey. In Diamond Beach, the beachfront runs a little over 3/10ths of a mile, most of which is owned privately and operated as beach clubs, with use restricted to members, guests of the individual properties or others — someone buying a beverage at one of the beach bars, for example.

But under what’s known as the public trust doctrine, members of the public have a right to access to the beach where tidal waters flow.

“It’s an ancient common law doctrine. I believe it goes all the way back to the Romans,” said Frank Corrado, an attorney representing Icona owner Eustice Mita.

According to background on the doctrine posted by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, it goes back to Emperor Justinian around the year 500. From there, it entered English Common Law and was adopted in the 13 colonies.

In New Jersey, the ownership of tidal lands was held by the king, which passed to the public in the American Revolution. All that boils down to the principle that people have a right to access to the ocean, and private landowners cannot legally keep them out.