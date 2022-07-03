Bayside event gathers environmental data while gaining supporters for conservation

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — As sunset nears and the tide turns on Thompsons Beach on a weekday evening in late June, tangles of horseshoe crabs focus on the task of making more horseshoe crabs.

They gather on the water’s edge on a brick-strewn beach on the Delaware Bay, at the end of a long dirt road not far from the mouth of the Maurice River.

A portion of a fireplace and a ragged foundation flanked by a timber barrier is all that remains of a waterfront town that once thrived along this beach. The first big hit came in the 1950s, and subsequent storms and floods slowly whittled away the remaining buildings, leaving little sign of human occupation.

Before the town washed away, before the first home was built, the horseshoe crabs were there. In fact, the armored animals have been around far longer than New Jersey, laying eggs each spring back when most of the state was still underwater.

The animals have remained more or less unchanged for about 450 million years, according to Shane Godshall, the restoration project manager for the American Littoral Society. That means they predate the dinosaurs and are still going strong. Horseshoe crabs have been doing their thing since before trees had leaves, he said, and have survived multiple mass extinction events that each wiped out most life on the planet, long before the appearance of human beings.

The Littoral Society is working to ensure there are still beaches for the crabs to use on the bay, one of the most important spots for horseshoe crabs in the world.

“It’s the largest concentration of horseshoe crabs in the known universe,” he tells a crowd of a couple dozen volunteers who have gathered on the beach, swathed in bug spray. After a short introduction to the animals and a demonstration, these volunteers will gather crabs from the waterline, punch holes in the left side of their shells and attach a numbered plastic tag.

The organization tags about 4,000 crabs a year, part of a tagging program approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Each round, white tag includes a serial number, and the volunteers take notes on the crab as each tag is attached, marking if it is a male or a female and if it has any visible injuries or attached barnacles or other shellfish along for the ride.

Godshall, along with habitat restoration technician Toni Rose Tablante and habitat restoration coordinator Quinn Whitsall assure the volunteers that the tags will not hurt the crabs or impair their survival. After the demonstration, the volunteers poke a hole part of the way through the shell with a hand tool, which has been modified to ensure it does not go too far in.

For some crabs, there is a spurt of clear, blue-tinted blood from the hole. According to Godshall, they heal quickly.

Naturalists and anyone else interested in horseshoe crabs will be able to look up those numbers online when they see them in the future, providing data on the crab movements and their numbers. For the Littoral Society, the tags can also help indicate how effective beach replenishment and habitat restoration projects have been in restoring the horseshoe crab breeding areas.

The organization has worked on projects at Reeds Beach, Cooks Beach and Kimbles Beach along the bay, trying to ensure there are places for the crabs to lay their eggs.

The crew on the beach said they have seen a rebound since New Jersey ended their harvest in 2008, although this year state officials have looked at amending that ban. It is not just about the crabs.

The crab’s eggs fuel thousands of shore birds each spring, including the endangered red knot, which makes an extraordinary migration from the far south of South America to the Artic Circle to breed. They arrive on the Delaware Bay in May, half-starved and ready to gorge on horseshoe crab eggs.

On this June evening, stripes of the eggs can be seen on the beach, and in the water near the tide line, thick as an egg chowder. The freshly-laid eggs are opaque and colorful. A few on the beach appear clear. Those who look very closely are rewarded with a glimpse of a minuscule crab tumbling and swimming within the membrane, more detailed than anything Fabergé could have ever presented.

The crabs used to be used as bait, and as fertilizer. Now, New Jersey only allows their use for medical purposes. There is a chemical in the animal’s blue blood that can be used to test medicines for contamination.

That includes artificial knees, in injectable drugs, and in vaccines, including the vaccines for COVID-19.

The volunteer tagging events are winding up for the year. They take place around the new and full moons, Godshall said, when the crabs are the most active.

The crowd was a mix of Jersey Shore locals and summer visitors. Some volunteers return again and again, but for most, this was their first time wrangling horseshoe crabs. One strict instruction: Do not interrupt the female crabs when they were laying eggs, each surrounded by ardent male suitors.

Using volunteers is not the most efficient way to get the crabs tagged, but there are other benefits, Godshall said. The process can help members of the public gain a connection to the alien-looking horseshoe crabs, and in turn to care about what happens to them.

“It’s a completely different experience being on the beach with them, interacting with them and holding them,” he said. “For us, it’s really about stewardship and building a group of people who care about horseshoe crabs.”

That seemed to be the case for Jennifer Bowman, who made the trip to Cumberland County from Ocean City, as part of a group organized by Joan Vicari of Egg Harbor Township. Vicari was the librarian at Ocean City High School for many years, including when Bowman attended the school. Vicari founded the Student Environmental Association at the high school in 1984.

Vicari helps install protective fences for turtles, tag crabs and undertake other environmental efforts. She regularly organizes groups to join in the horseshoe crab project.

Bowman participated with her daughter last year, and this year was on the beach with her cousin Kristine Emmons of Florida. For Bowman, the event was a good motivation to visit a historic area of the state, and to see the crab breeding up close.

“It’s such a unique opportunity. And then you’re rewarded with a beautiful sunset. What an amazing night,” she said.

