Bayshore Road in Lower Township open again after water main break

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Bayshore Road was reopened Friday night after repairs were made to a water main break, police said.
The break initially shut down the road from New York Avenue to Virginia Avenue in the Villas section of the township. The Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority credited the break to a struck hydrant.
Water customers were expected to experience brown or discolored water for a period of time, the authority said.
— Vincent Jackson
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Vincent Jackson
Staff Writer
Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.