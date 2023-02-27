ATLANTIC CITY — Residents along the back bay in Lower Chelsea fear a project designed to raise a stretch of bulkheads will fall short of addressing flooding concerns.

That's because while bulkheads being constructed by the city are adequately high — maybe too high, according to some residents — there are gaps where private owners have either built at a lower height or need to rebuild.

The city is working on a $6.5 million bulkhead replacement project along the bay, from Jackson Avenue to the Albany Avenue bridge, having budgeted a total of $8 million for the work.

Donna Andersen, a member of the six-person Lower Chelsea Bulkhead Advisory Committee, said gaps between the public and private bulkheads will lead to flooding in the areas where the protection is lower.

"We just want to draw attention to the fact that the bulkhead isn't going to accomplish anything in a big storm," Andersen said Monday.

With the project nearing its end, Andersen says, those private property needs should be addressed before construction equipment leaves.

But those extra improvements requested would cost about $1 million, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday, adding that the city does not have plans to change the project.

"Because we are fiscally responsible and consistently lowering taxes for our residents, the city decided to keep moving forward with the bulkhead project as is," Small said in a statement provided by his office Monday.

The neighborhood bulkhead committee was formed after Small spoke to a crowd of 40 people on Oct. 6. Six people from that meeting created the committee and have been advocating for additional work since then.

Sixth Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, reached Monday, said that project is the "biggest thing" in his ward.

Kurtz, who had previously introduced an ordinance that set a standard bulkhead level in the city, said he sees a disconnect from the project between city and state officials, leaving the project without the appropriate follow-through.

"It does not seem that the functionary people within the administration and the state oversight apparatus are engaged with this project," Kurtz said. "It just seems like one decision after another is being shown to have lacked a certain thoroughness, a certain appropriateness, a certain assessment of the conditions."

The committee said about 236 additional feet of new, higher bulkhead would be needed to protect the area. It has recommended that $1.5 million be made available to help raise private property bulkheads, instilling the money in a grant fund for property owners.

The councilman said he intends to stay engaged with both the city and state governments on the issue.

"A bulkhead is something the entire neighborhood benefits from because if there isn't a bulkhead there, then the common good is affected of that neighborhood, where people get flooding," Kurtz said. "It's something that while it's on private owners' land, there's a public interest in having a bulkhead."

The residents also have concerns over both the aesthetic and recreational loss from raising the bulkheads, which in some cases may block views. It has asked that the city raise the sidewalks in the area, helping it maintain its views of the back bays and give people better access to crabs and fish, Kurtz said.

Efforts to replace the publicly owned bulkheads gained ground in 2019, when the city was awarded a $4 million grant, a combination of Federal Emergency Management Agency and Superstorm Sandy recovery funds, to swap out sections along Sunset and Winchester avenues and street ends between Jackson and North Albany avenues.

At the time, Small said the work was a response to hearing concerns about the older bulkhead not being strong enough against flooding, further acting on an effort to improve resiliency across town.

The city has seen a rise in significant flood events, having experienced eight times more coastal flooding per year from 2010 to 2015 than in the period from 1950 to 1969, according to 2019 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.

Flooding has become so pervasive in town that, in 2012, the National Weather Service raised the threshold that would prompt a coastal flood advisory from 6 feet to 6.3, partially due to concerns the warnings were becoming too routine for residents.

Committee member Beverly Tuck lives on Aberdeen Place, steps away from the back bay and not far from the city's border with Ventnor. She joined the Lower Chelsea Committee fearing a repeat of Superstorm Sandy.

"Homeowners shouldn't have to pay for anything," Tuck said. "Put a bulkhead straight across. Find the money to do it. Compensate the landowners. The idea is to protect the city."