Bayfest returns to Somers Point after COVID hiatus

SOMERS POINT — Hundreds of people filled historic Bay Avenue on Saturday for the 33rd annual Bayfest.

A giant community block party with food and live music, this was the first Bayfest since the COVID-19 pandemic led organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021.

“Bayfest is the kickoff for the summer season,” said event Chairperson Muire Cosgrove. “It’s a great outdoor event for local people, and it’s a great event for anybody that wants to come down and be a part of the community.”

Cosgrove said the committee that organizes Bayfest is made up of volunteers and is guided by the city’s recreational board. She also said Bayfest wouldn’t be possible without the city’s support, adding police did a good job directing the massive amounts of traffic that congested Somers Point all day Saturday, and public works crews kept the place clean.

Cosgrove said the committee always tries to think of new things to have at the event, so people don’t get bored of the same vendors or attractions year after year.

'Living movie' in Somers Point timed to Kentucky Derby SOMERS POINT — A live production will precede a showing of the Kentucky Derby next month at …

This year’s new additions included a petting zoo, acrobats, a Coast Guard search-and-rescue demonstration and four live bands.

“Sixty percent of our vendors this year are new vendors,” said Cosgrove, adding the pandemic kept some previous vendors away.

Beacon Animal Rescue was one of the new vendors at Bayfest. The nonprofit shelter in Upper Township saves animals from being euthanized.

Ryan Parker, director of Beacon, said the dogs were having a lot of fun meeting the hundreds of people who came to their vendor stand while enjoying Saturday’s weather.

Although people couldn’t walk away with an adopted pet on the spot, they were able to put in applications for the dog they wanted to begin the adoption process.

Beacon does about 20 adoptions a month and just opened a veterinary clinic, where all profits go to save animals from being euthanized.

Brutus Fluke Tournament returns for 24th year The annual Brutus Fluke Tournament, created in 1999 to honor the memory of bay fisherman Wal…

One returning vendor was the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point, which had a stand filled with repurposed items, such as books, calf feeders and purses, to use as vases and planters for greenery.

The club said “they don’t sell anything” at Bayfest but were raising donations for the World Central Kitchen after a missile struck the Ukrainian World Central Kitchen center. All of their plants had Ukrainian flags in them, which were given to people who donated to their cause.

“The mission of our club is not only beautification, but it’s also about educating people about gardening, and how to repurpose items for gardening as well,” said Patty Dorr-Lewain, a volunteer for the garden club.

Connor Davis, 21, said it’s “nostalgic” to go to Bayfest every year. He has been coming to the festival for more than 10 years.

“It’s a local tradition,” said Davis, a Mays Landing resident whose family grew up in Somers Point.

His girlfriend, Rachel Theuma, 19, said this was her first Bayfest.

“It’s good energy and good vibes,” said Theuma. “We just got here, but I already know we’re going to end up in the food court pretty soon.”

The couple agreed that once a year is enough for a massive event in Somers Point like Bayfest, but Theuma said she was surprised it wasn’t a weeklong event like the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society’s Festival in Hammonton.

This year’s Bayfest sponsors included Dennisville Fence, Pau Hana Tiki Boats, Freedom Boat Club, Renewed by Anderson, Hand and Stone Massage of Somers Point, and Village Medical Group.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.