Batsto Village closed as fire crews battle forest fire

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in the Wharton State Forest, the second in the forest within the past month.

The fire is currently burning in an area off Maple Branch Road near Tylertown and Batsto Village, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Tuesday.

The scene was being accessed Tuesday morning. Batsto Village and its surrounding hiking trails were closed Tuesday morning, state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Caryn Shinske said.

Updates will be provided when they're available, the Fire Service said.

The forest is still recovering from a wildfire that burned nearly 15,000 acres of its land in the Pine Barrens last month. Officials declared the wildfire New Jersey's largest since 2007. 

That fire threatened areas near Batsto Village, as well.

Firefighters believe that blaze was set accidentally due to illegal campfire activity. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

