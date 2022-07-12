Batsto Village closed as fire crews battle forest fire

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in the Wharton State Forest, the second in the forest within the past month.
The fire is currently burning in an area off Maple Branch Road near Tylertown and Batsto Village, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Tuesday.
The scene was being accessed Tuesday morning. Batsto Village and its surrounding hiking trails were closed Tuesday morning, state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Caryn Shinske said.
Updates will be provided when they're available, the Fire Service said.
The forest is still recovering from a wildfire that burned nearly 15,000 acres of its land in the Pine Barrens last month. Officials declared the wildfire New Jersey's largest since 2007.
People are also reading…
That fire threatened areas near Batsto Village, as well.
Firefighters believe that blaze was set accidentally due to illegal campfire activity.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.