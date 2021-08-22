Bat, brass knuckles used in Crest fight over parking space

WILDWOOD CREST — Brass knuckles and a small, metal bat were brought out in a fight between two neighbors over a parking place, according to police.

Two people face weapons and assault charges after the fight. There were no serious injuries, according to a recent post from police describing the Aug. 9 incident.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Heather Road at 9:15 p.m. as an argument about a parking spot escalated into violence, according to the report.

Kiaraenid Aletriz-Ayala, 36, of Puerto Rico, and Kiaraenid Aletriz-Ayala, 23, of Cape May, each face charges. Police say Rodriguez hit Aletriz-Ayala with a small metal bat. Aletriz-Ayala then struck Rodriguez in the face with brass knuckles. Rodriguez and Aletriz-Ayala were arrested on the scene and charged by investigating officers.

Police charged Rodriguez with aggravated assault involving a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Aletriz-Ayala was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon or devices, according to police.