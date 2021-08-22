Bat, brass knuckles used in Crest fight over parking space

WILDWOOD CREST — Brass knuckles and a small, metal bat were brought out in a fight between two neighbors over a parking place, according to police.
Two people face weapons and assault charges after the fight. There were no serious injuries, according to a recent post from police describing the Aug. 9 incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Heather Road at 9:15 p.m. as an argument about a parking spot escalated into violence, according to the report.
Kiaraenid Aletriz-Ayala, 36, of Puerto Rico, and Kiaraenid Aletriz-Ayala, 23, of Cape May, each face charges. Police say Rodriguez hit Aletriz-Ayala with a small metal bat. Aletriz-Ayala then struck Rodriguez in the face with brass knuckles. Rodriguez and Aletriz-Ayala were arrested on the scene and charged by investigating officers.
Police charged Rodriguez with aggravated assault involving a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Aletriz-Ayala was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon or devices, according to police.
New Jersey law bans carrying several weapons without a lawful purpose including blackjacks, switchblades and brass knuckles.
Officers Raymond Engel, Shane Moyer, Tyler Lavender, Bryan Garrett, Detective Sgt. James Mulholland, Sgt. Michael Hebert and Cpl. Grant Hofferica were involved in the arrest.
Both suspects were released on summonses pending future court appearances under bail reform guidelines, police states in the release, while noting that anyone facing charges is considered innocent unless guilt is eventually proven.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
