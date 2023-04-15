OCEAN CITY — Dan Main was excited for his 9-month-old basset hound, Scout, to get the opportunity to meet more just like her.

She also got to meet a lot of fans of the breed, too.

Main, 23, of Philadelphia, was among the hundreds of dog owners — most followed closely by their short-legged, floppy-eared friends — on Saturday afternoon at the 37th annual Doo Dah Parade.

"I'm excited to meet other people with basset hounds because there are not a lot of them," said Main, a first-time Doo Dah Parade goer. "So it's cool to see other people who have them too."

The parade, first held in 1986, celebrates the end of income-tax season. It's a celebration of all things fun, and there isn't much more fun than seeing basset hounds waddle their way through the seaside city in their best costumes.

The weather stayed cool and breezy for much of the early afternoon, the predicted rain staying mostly away. Main joked, though, "it may help clean up some of the slobber" if the rain did come.

The parade traveled its usual route from 6th Street down Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, before turning left to finish on the Boardwalk. Former Philadelphia baseball player Mickey Morandini, mostly known as a member of the beloved 1993 Phillies, was this year's grand marshal.

Morandini played 11 years in the majors, nine of those with the Phillies. He was the starting second baseman for the 1993 National League pennant-winning team that lost in six games to the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

Morandini was a fan favorite, and his name is one of many synonymous with how it was pronounced by late broadcaster Harry Kalas. Several parade-goers could be heard calling out to Morandini in Kalas' famous cadence. Morandini was an All-Star with the Phillies in 1995. He also played for the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays. He was the Phillies' first base coach in 2016 and 2017 and now serves as a team ambassador.

Morandini led the charge in the back of a convertible. He waved to fans, interacting with many. He joked to one fan to take off their Philadelphia Eagles jersey as it's baseball season.

"Go, Phillies!" Morandini called out to the crowd. "No Mets fans here, right?" He was met with an emphatic "No!" from he crowd.

Morandini was followed by a handful of Mummers, string bands, marching bands and bagpipers. Miss Ocean City Grace Oves, Little Miss Ocean City Lyla Clark and Miss Night in Venice Gracie Anderson were sprinkled throughout the parade.

After the paraded ended, Morandini signed autographs at the Music Pier.

Dina Smyth and her daughter, Brenna, both of the Marlton section of Evesham Township in Burlington County, were there with their labrador-pitbull mix Raven. The Smyths were sporting Phillies gear, and Raven was in her Bryce Harper jersey.

"It's nice that (Morandini) gets down here to the community, greets fans and is a part of everything," Dina Smyth said.

They were there to support friends Carolyn and Dennis Mooney, who brought their 7-year-old basset hound, Barry, and 13-year-old chihuahua, Chalupa, all the way up from Fairfax, Virginia.

"Just being around other basset hound people because we're a special breed," is what the Mooneys look forward to every time they come, Carolyn said, adding this was their third year doing the parade. "Anybody who has this breed and continues to like this breed, they're a special type of people."

Alli Roth, 27, and Thomas Pearson, 26, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, were also among the Phillies fans there planning to meet Morandini after the parade. They brought their 1½-year-old basset hound, Lilo, along for their first trip to the parade.

"Everyone is in agreement here that it's a lot of fun," Pearson said.

Roth said it was amazing to be around so many different types of basset hounds. Pearson called it "a slobbery experience."

The couple fell in love with the breed because of the dogs' distinct personalities.

"These breeds are like cartoon characters, honestly," Pearson said. "They're goofy, they're droopy, they get into cute mischief, they follow their nose anywhere."

Roth added, "they look into your soul."

Barbara and Dave Polixa, of Island Heights, Ocean County, have been doing the Doo Dah Parade for at least 20 years. They brought their basset hound, Allie, for her second parade. They look forward to this event every year.

Barbara Polixa said the day's highlights are "just the energy that floats around and seeing the people, her meeting new puppies and meeting up with other people we saw at other events."

GALLERY: 37th annual Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City