To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Civilian Conservation Corps, Bass River State Forest will hold two walks Saturday to the site of the camp there.
The corps camp was one of the first established in the U.S., according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
President Franklin Roosevelt proposed the corps to Congress on March 21, 1933, and the Bass River State Forest camp was established in June of that year.
The corps camps were a way to provide jobs to young men during the Great Depression improving public lands. The "CCC boys" worked planting trees; building roads, trails and camps; and constructing flood control and soil erosion prevention projects.
The walks will begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. To register, call the Bass River State Forest office at 609-296-1114. Walks are limited to 25 participants each. Heavy rain or thunder will cancel the event.
People are also reading…
There was still room on both walks as of Thursday afternoon, according to the state forest office.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.