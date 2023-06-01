BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a 3,100-acre wildfire in the area of Allen Road in Bass River State Forest.

"Forest Fire Service crews continue a backfiring operation to aide in containment. Additional crews are improving existing roads and containment lines," Forest Fire Service officials said on social media.

The wildfire is 15% contained, according to the Forest Fire Service.

The fire is expected to burn for the next couple of days and could destroy up to 6,000 acres, state fire officials said Thursday during a news conference.

The Timberline Campground has been evacuated and six residential structures are threatened, according to the Forest Fire Service.

The fire started off Allen Road about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Allen and Oswego roads are both closed. Stage Road is closed between North Maple Avenue and Route 679, and Route 679 is closed between Route 563 and Leektown Road.

Haze from the fire drifted into Atlantic County, leading people to take to social media to complain about the smell of smoke.

Egg Harbor Township schools sent an email to parents saying it was keeping students inside due to reports of poor air quality as a result of the fire.

While we have had decreased air quality due to the fires in Nova Scotia, this fire in NJ has caused more concentrated areas of smoke, such as the one circled, to spread across the southern part of the region. As winds shift southeast today, these areas of smoke may shift as well. pic.twitter.com/gvkFnkwdvj — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 1, 2023

"Multiple fires may impact the air quality for Atlantic County residents for an unknown period of time, though there are no current alerts," according to a statement from Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. "Atlantic County public health officials remind residents to take precautions as wildfire smoke can pose a threat to those with heart and lung conditions, pregnant women, older adults, children, and outdoor workers."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.