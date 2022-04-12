Basketball playing mayor picks youth football to get bulk of gala funds

ATLANTIC CITY — “The Godfather” of youth football in the resort celebrated Mayor Marty Small’s announcement Tuesday that he will donate half of the proceeds of his June inaugural gala to the Atlantic City Dolphins, and the remainder to other youth programs.

“I’m happy to see this,” said Ronald Jordan, 87, who still lives in the Venice Park section of the city and who was one of the local fathers who started the program in 1968. “A lot of times, organizations get started and last four or five years.”

The Dolphins are in their 55th year, Jordan said, “and still going strong.”

Jordan, Small and representatives of the city’s youth organizations and programs gathered for a press conference on the 50-yard line at Shellem Royal Field on Penrose Avenue, where the Dolphins play.

For an organization that depends on a $10,000 community development block grant and on what it can raise locally through a concession stand and other fundraisers, the possibility of a $50,000 or greater influx of money could be a game changer, said Dolphins President Shurlana Stewart.

Small, always optimistic, said he would like to see the event raise about $150,000 for the Dolphins and a similar amount to be split among the city’s Police Athletic League, Boys and Girls Club, and Empowerment Tools Coalition funded by local resident Shermaine Gunter-Gary.

The inaugural event, where Small said he will celebrate his having won a full four-year term in 2021 after being appointed to fill the term of former mayor Frank Gilliam, and then winning a special election for the last year of Gilliam's term, is set for 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 4 at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center. It will be followed by an after-party from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets are $300 per person for the ball, and $50 each for the after-party.

"Pay no attention to the price you pay to attend," Small said. "Pay attention to what it could mean to the children in the great City of Atlantic City to keep programs alive we so love here."

Small, known for his "Marty Small Balls" in past years, said this one is different. It will benefit nonprofits rather than any political campaign.

Small could have made the inaugural ball a political fundraiser, but said, "We can raise all the money we want politically at another date."

All the money for the ball will be handled by the Greater Atlantic City Youth Association Inc., which runs the Dolphins program, Small said.

Stewart has been a volunteer with the Dolphins for 24 years, starting out as a coach for cheerleaders, she said. The program works with kids ages 5 to 14, Stewart said.

Even though she moved to Pleasantville from Atlantic City about five years ago, she has kept volunteering as a coach and now president.

“Our organization serves more than 240 youth, and of course, we always need new equipment,” Stewart said. “We would also like to include an educational component.”

Depending on how much the ball raises, the Dolphins may consider buying some computers for the clubhouse for homework help, and even purchasing a van to help kids with transportation, she said.

Vice President George Crouch said he grew up in Atlantic City but was never able to play in the Dolphins program.

"It was not in my family's means for me to play," he said of the family's financial situation.

According to the Dolphins website, it costs $105 per player or cheerleader per season to participate.

"A donation like this is tremendously huge," Crouch said. "The biggest donation we ever got was from Borgata about 15 years ago — $50,000 over five years."

Jordan was a young father whose son wanted to play football in the 1960s, when Venice Park was changing from a majority white to a majority Black community, he said.

There was a previous youth football program called the Atlantic City Knights, which disbanded when many parents moved out of the city, and Black parents moving in took over and started the Dolphins.

Jordan was the Dolphins' representative to other youth organizations back in the day, eventually becoming chairman of the Atlantic County Football League, which just celebrated its 65th anniversary, he said.

Small also never played for the Dolphins, he said Tuesday, as he stood at the 50-yard line wearing a Dolphins jersey. He focused on baseball and basketball, eventually playing basketball for Stockton University. He also spent a lot of time at the PAL and Boys and Girls Club, he said.

But, Small said, he believes the organization deserves a big shot in the arm.

"I admire the work this organization does for the children of Atlantic City, for football players and cheerleaders as well," the mayor said.

Tickets to the "Together We Rise" Inaugural Gala, or to the after-party, can be purchased by sending a check made out to The Greater Atlantic City Youth Association, P.O. Box 7517, Atlantic City, NJ 08404.

Donations are always welcome, Crouch said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

