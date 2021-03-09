Barricaded Lower Township man exits residence without incident

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man from the Villas section of the township Tuesday exited his residence without incident after barricading himself in his home, police said.
Lower Township Police responded to Carolina Avenue at 1:27 a.m. for the incident. Member of the Patrol Division set up a safety perimeter, and the Cape May County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams also arrived on scene, police said.
An investigation revealed the man was the lone occupant of the residence at the time. After some time, he agree to exit the residence and was transported to the Cape Regional Medical Center, police said.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
