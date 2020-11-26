 Skip to main content
Barnegat's transportation team delivers meals for Thanksgiving
Barnegat's transportation team delivers meals for Thanksgiving

BARNEGAT - Members of the School District’s Transportation Department added a few special stops to their routes this week to drop off full holiday dinners to 16 families in the township. Each family received a turkey, potatoes, gravy, cranberries, pies and festive plates and napkins. All of the food was donated and assembled by the transportation staff, who also received some help from the Bayside Chapel, which donated their excess dinners to the cause.

“We wanted to do something special to help the families who are struggling this year,” said Lisa Vargas, transportation director for the district. “It was a blessing to see the outpouring of generosity. I’m always proud of our team, but to see everyone come together to help make the holiday special for some of our families helps remind me of everything we have to be thankful for this year."

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

