Barnegat wins $500 wildfire preparedness grant

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — The township is one of 100 towns across the country to win a 2022 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Grant awarded by State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association.

The grant is for $500. Barnegat was the only winner in New Jersey, according to a State Farm news release.

The release praised Barnegat for becoming a Firewise USA community, implementing programs to protect the township’s Heritage Bay, an active community for adults 55 and older, from fire risks. The grant is meant to help fund programs that help communities in fire-prone areas better protect themselves.

“The biggest thing right now is getting the residents on board with our plans since we are just starting to get the word out,” said Debbie Wilson, the project coordinator. “We are organizing cleanup efforts on April 23 and 24. We will hand out leaf bags to residents, along with our “cleanup work form” which, when returned, will be entered in a drawing.”

Prizes for participating in the cleanup include new fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and gift cards to local restaurants that were purchased with the $500 grant.

The release urged people to reduce wildfire risk by removing dry leaves and pine needles from yards, roofs, gutters and boxed-in areas below decks to prevent the accumulation of combustible material.

The group being led by Wilson is collaborating with the local fire marshal, the Barnegat Police Department, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. They are collectively designing a community evacuation plan, with designated block captains to help emergency services in the event of a wildfire. Some of the services block captains can perform include alerting authorities to the presence of pets in a home or letting them know whether a resident is on vacation.

Wilson said fire preparedness is especially important as the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane again and people enter into the spring wildfire season.

“I believe education is the first and most important step," she said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

