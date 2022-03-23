Barnegat wins $500 wildfire preparedness grant

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — The township is one of 100 towns across the country to win a 2022 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Grant awarded by State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association.
The grant is for $500. Barnegat was the only winner in New Jersey, according to a State Farm news release.
The release praised Barnegat for becoming a Firewise USA community, implementing programs to protect the township’s Heritage Bay, an active community for adults 55 and older, from fire risks. The grant is meant to help fund programs that help communities in fire-prone areas better protect themselves.
“The biggest thing right now is getting the residents on board with our plans since we are just starting to get the word out,” said Debbie Wilson, the project coordinator. “We are organizing cleanup efforts on April 23 and 24. We will hand out leaf bags to residents, along with our “cleanup work form” which, when returned, will be entered in a drawing.”
TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and state forestry service a…
Prizes for participating in the cleanup include new fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and gift cards to local restaurants that were purchased with the $500 grant.
People are also reading…
The release urged people to reduce wildfire risk by removing dry leaves and pine needles from yards, roofs, gutters and boxed-in areas below decks to prevent the accumulation of combustible material.
The group being led by Wilson is collaborating with the local fire marshal, the Barnegat Police Department, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. They are collectively designing a community evacuation plan, with designated block captains to help emergency services in the event of a wildfire. Some of the services block captains can perform include alerting authorities to the presence of pets in a home or letting them know whether a resident is on vacation.
Wilson said fire preparedness is especially important as the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane again and people enter into the spring wildfire season.
“I believe education is the first and most important step," she said.
Wildfires explained: 10 questions answered
Why do fire managers let some wildfires burn?
Sometimes fires fit a beneficial land management goal, like when they burn in a wilderness area or national park.
Fires are part of the natural forest cycle, and "at times that's the right approach," said Lane, who is in his 35th season as a firefighter, much of that spent in western Oregon. He joined Washington's natural resources agency in 2019.
Also, wildfires sometimes burn in areas where it is unsafe to put firefighters.
When do fire managers deploy aircraft?
Planes or helicopters are used if a wildfire is burning too intensely to send in ground forces, or if aircraft are the best way to deliver water or retardant, Lane said.
"You want to hit a fire quick so it stays small," Lane said.
The goal is to keep them from erupting into megafires. Cal Fire, California's firefighting agency, keeps an average of 95% of blazes to 10 acres (4 hectares) or less.
But Lane said aircraft alone are usually not enough to extinguish a fire. "It takes boots on the ground."
Aircraft also can face numerous visibility limitations when trying to make water drops on a wildfire.
How has technology helped?
When it comes to early detection, one innovation is replacing fire lookout towers staffed by humans with cameras in remote areas, many of them in high-definition and armed with artificial intelligence to discern a smoke plume from morning fog. There are 800 such cameras scattered across California, Nevada and Oregon.
Fire managers also routinely summon military drones to fly over fires at night, using heat imaging to map their boundaries and hot spots. They can use satellite imagery to plot the course of smoke and ash.
When is the best time to fight fires?
Generally the heat of a summer day is not the best time to fight wildfires.
"We are pretty successful in the morning, late evening or overnight," Lane said.
Are wildfires harder to battle in timber or grasslands?
Dry lightning puts dozens of fires on the landscape, Lane said, and weather is a major factor in their spread.
Wildfires in grassland tend to grow more quickly, and are more susceptible to expanding when there are high winds, Lane said. Fires in timberlands don't grow as fast, but they are more difficult to extinguish.
"With grass, a little rain and it goes out," Lane said.
How best to save houses when fires are close?
Lane said the building material used on a house, and the nearby vegetation, are big factors in determining if a house can be saved when fire approaches.
Houses with wooden roofs and lots of flammable vegetation around them are hardest to save. Usually a fire crew will spray water around a house to protect it.
Sometimes they will burn out the vegetation around a house to starve an approaching wildfire. If the homeowner keeps brush well away from a home prior to a fire that is a big help, Lane said.
Where do fire names come from?
Usually a fire is named by the first unit of firefighters on the scene. Most of the time the name reflects a nearby geographic feature, such as a creek or valley.
California's massive Dixie Fire, for instance, was named after the road where it started on July 14.
Why do firefighters spend so much time digging lines?
"Every fire has to have a dirt trail around it," Lane said. "That's to separate the fuel from the fire."
Firefighters also get help when the flames burn toward a river, a rocky area or a road. "Separating fuel from fire is what stops them," he said.
Who leads the firefighting effort?
Wildfires get one of five ratings, with Type 5 the least dangerous and Type 1 the most dangerous. More than 95% of all fires are smaller Type 4 or 5 wildfires and are quickly put out by local firefighters.
Larger fires, like the ones the Washington state Department of Natural Resources responds to, are assigned an incident commander, said Janet Pearce, agency spokeswoman.
The commander creates a set of objectives, which guides the command and general staff. An operations section chief then devises the strategy for the operational firefighting effort.
When are residents told to evacuate?
Emergency managers consider fire behavior, predicted weather and the amount of time it will take to evacuate, when making the decision to order people to leave, Lane said.
They also consider the availability of shelters and the potential for harm or loss of human life.
Occasionally, an order is given to "shelter in place." This is typically done when there is either no time to escape an oncoming fire, or it would be more hazardous to evacuate than remain in place, he said.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.