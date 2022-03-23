 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barnegat wins $500 wildfire preparedness grant

  • 0
Carousel Ocean icon

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — The township is one of 100 towns across the country to win a 2022 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Grant awarded by State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association.

The grant is for $500. Barnegat was the only winner in New Jersey, according to a State Farm news release.

The release praised Barnegat for becoming a Firewise USA community, implementing programs to protect the township’s Heritage Bay, an active community for adults 55 and older, from fire risks. The grant is meant to help fund programs that help communities in fire-prone areas better protect themselves.

“The biggest thing right now is getting the residents on board with our plans since we are just starting to get the word out,” said Debbie Wilson, the project coordinator. “We are organizing cleanup efforts on April 23 and 24. We will hand out leaf bags to residents, along with our “cleanup work form” which, when returned, will be entered in a drawing.”

Prizes for participating in the cleanup include new fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and gift cards to local restaurants that were purchased with the $500 grant.

People are also reading…

The release urged people to reduce wildfire risk by removing dry leaves and pine needles from yards, roofs, gutters and boxed-in areas below decks to prevent the accumulation of combustible material.

The group being led by Wilson is collaborating with the local fire marshal, the Barnegat Police Department, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. They are collectively designing a community evacuation plan, with designated block captains to help emergency services in the event of a wildfire. Some of the services block captains can perform include alerting authorities to the presence of pets in a home or letting them know whether a resident is on vacation.

Wilson said fire preparedness is especially important as the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane again and people enter into the spring wildfire season.

“I believe education is the first and most important step," she said.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ruins as playground: In Syria, parkour athletes take to war-ravaged city

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News