Barnegat resident Weber to donate land for homeless vets

When Marty Weber and his partner Jeff Poissant bought their Barnegat Township property years ago, and then the land surrounding it, they did so with the dream of doing something special for the veterans.
Now, three years after Poissant’s passing, Weber has a chance to make that dream come true.
The 56-year-old recently offered his property, now spanning 36 acres in the woods beside Route 72, to Just Believe Inc., an Ocean County nonprofit organization. The plan, he said, is to build hundreds of tiny homes for homeless veterans.
“People said, ‘Why would you give that much land away?’” Weber said in a phone interview. “Because nobody takes care of the vets. I’m a veteran myself.”
When his partner of 31 years died in November 2017, Weber said, he planned to move away until he found a note on his Poissant’s desk. On the note were plans he had in the event of Weber’s death, and that included giving up the land for those less fortunate.
“I just looked up in the sky and said, ‘You know what, Jeff, I’m going to carry the dream on,’” said Weber, who met his partner when they were both serving with the United States Army in the 1980s. “And I’m going to get that done.”
A year ago, Weber was campaigning in the Democratic primary against Andy Kim for the state’s 3rd Congressional District. During this period, he connected with Just Believe President Paul Hulse after Weber expressed an interest in donating land. The two stayed in contact over the last year and began going over ideas.
Before a February meeting with Ocean County Commissioners to introduce the transitional housing project, Weber offered Hulse 20 acres of land. At some point just before the presentation, Hulse said, he had a generous change of heart.
“Marty came in and actually made an offer to give up the entire land to the project,” Hulse said, “and I was blown away.”
Since then, the two have been telling their idea to anyone who will listen to garner support. Kim, who has become good friends with Weber since the campaign, is one of its strongest advocates.
What they envision for the land is around 300 low-cost, transitional tiny homes where tenants would stay for three to four years. There may also be hiking trails in the surrounding woods and a chapel.
The project does have a number of hurdles to clear before groundbreaking, however. Hulse and Weber will meet with Barnegat Township officials Monday with a proposal. Weeks after that, Hulse and Weber’s lawyers will meet to legally sign over the property. They’re also in search of volunteers and donors to help with what could become a seven-figure project.
Complicating matters further is the fact that tiny homes aren’t yet legal in New Jersey for zoning reasons, Hulse said.
“Once we have those (questions answered) in the coming weeks or months,” Hulse said, “we’ll have a more firm grip in saying, ‘OK, we have this, this and this, and now we know exactly what steps we need to take next to get to the next level.’”
Weber said the contract that will hand the property over to Just Believe states he’ll continue to live in his home on the property. A member of the township zoning board and volunteer in the community for more than 30 years, Weber also has plans to continue running for public office.
“I just love helping people,” Weber said, “like giving my kidney up to a stranger. I got to meet him the day of the surgery.”
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.