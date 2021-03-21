Barnegat resident Weber to donate land for homeless vets

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before a February meeting with Ocean County Commissioners to introduce the transitional housing project, Weber offered Hulse 20 acres of land. At some point just before the presentation, Hulse said, he had a generous change of heart.

“Marty came in and actually made an offer to give up the entire land to the project,” Hulse said, “and I was blown away.”

Since then, the two have been telling their idea to anyone who will listen to garner support. Kim, who has become good friends with Weber since the campaign, is one of its strongest advocates.

What they envision for the land is around 300 low-cost, transitional tiny homes where tenants would stay for three to four years. There may also be hiking trails in the surrounding woods and a chapel.

The project does have a number of hurdles to clear before groundbreaking, however. Hulse and Weber will meet with Barnegat Township officials Monday with a proposal. Weeks after that, Hulse and Weber’s lawyers will meet to legally sign over the property. They’re also in search of volunteers and donors to help with what could become a seven-figure project.

Complicating matters further is the fact that tiny homes aren’t yet legal in New Jersey for zoning reasons, Hulse said.