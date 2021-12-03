Barnegat police investigate 'unsubstantiated' report of threat at high school

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Police conducted an investigation at Barnegat High School on Friday after a reported weapons threat.
Police Chief Keith Germain said the report originated when a student said they saw another student with a duffel bag that appeared to have the barrel of a gun sticking out of it.
"We are confident after a through review of security video that the report was unsubstantiated," Germain said, adding no weapons were found on the campus.
The threat came in around Friday morning, Superintendent Brian Latwis wrote in a letter to the students' families Friday afternoon. Students from the high school were safely evacuated to nearby Joseph Donahue Elementary School.
"I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked to quickly respond to a bomb threat at the High School this morning," Latwis wrote. "I especially want to thank the Barnegat Township Police Department, which promptly responded, and the staff who diligently worked to safely evacuate all students from the high school and relocate them to Donahue School."
Ten K-9 teams were on the high school's campus searching for weapons, Germain said. Once the investigation was complete, students who drove were shuttled back to the school to pick up their vehicles.
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office, Stockton University police, Brick Township police and the New Jersey State Park Police assisted in the investigation.
Germain said police will continue to investigate and work with the school district to debrief and review their response to the incident, so they can identify areas where improvement is needed.
The incident comes just days after a shooting that took place at a Michigan high school about 30 miles north of Detroit that left four dead and others wounded.
"Threats like this are always taken seriously because we can never be too careful when it comes to the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Latwis wrote.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
