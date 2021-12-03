 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barnegat police investigate 'unsubstantiated' report of threat at high school
0 comments
top story

Barnegat police investigate 'unsubstantiated' report of threat at high school

{{featured_button_text}}
Barnegat High School

Barnegat High School

 Matthew Strabuk, for The Press

“The problem is that space is limited and the more objects we bring into space, the denser the region gets,” aeronautics expert Carolin Frueh said.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Police conducted an investigation at Barnegat High School on Friday after a reported weapons threat.

Police Chief Keith Germain said the report originated when a student said they saw another student with a duffel bag that appeared to have the barrel of a gun sticking out of it.

"We are confident after a through review of security video that the report was unsubstantiated," Germain said, adding no weapons were found on the campus. 

The threat came in around Friday morning, Superintendent Brian Latwis wrote in a letter to the students' families Friday afternoon. Students from the high school were safely evacuated to nearby Joseph Donahue Elementary School.

"I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked to quickly respond to a bomb threat at the High School this morning," Latwis wrote. "I especially want to thank the Barnegat Township Police Department, which promptly responded, and the staff who diligently worked to safely evacuate all students from the high school and relocate them to Donahue School."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ten K-9 teams were on the high school's campus searching for weapons, Germain said. Once the investigation was complete, students who drove were shuttled back to the school to pick up their vehicles. 

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office, Stockton University police, Brick Township police and the New Jersey State Park Police assisted in the investigation.

Germain said police will continue to investigate and work with the school district to debrief and review their response to the incident, so they can identify areas where improvement is needed.

The incident comes just days after a shooting that took place at a Michigan high school about 30 miles north of Detroit that left four dead and others wounded.

"Threats like this are always taken seriously because we can never be too careful when it comes to the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Latwis wrote.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A spacewalk was cancelled because of space debris. Is it becoming a real threat for astronauts?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News