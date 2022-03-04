Barnegat man among two killed in snowmobile crash in New York

An Ocean County man was one of two people killed in an accident involving snowmobiles Friday in Montague, New York.
Nicholas J. Klym, 64, of Barnegat Township, was traveling west on a 2012 Polaris snowmobile, and Charles C. Eldred Jr., 44, of Canandaigua, New York, was traveling east on a 2016 Polaris when both collided head on, New York State Police said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation suggests Klym failed to keep right at the crest of a small hill where the crash occurred, State Police said. The investigation is ongoing.
