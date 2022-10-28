Barnegat Lighthouse to shine again after $1.3 million in renovations

BARNEGAT LIGHT — The beacon at Barnegat Lighthouse will shine once more after a seven-month hiatus to allow for $1.3 million in renovations.

A relighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Saturday, to be followed by an annual beach bonfire at Barnegat Lighthouse State Park.

The light has been turned off since March to allow for exterior renovations including masonry re-coating, repairs to the brick façade, roof repairs, repairs to the interior lantern's steel platform and new windows. The 172-foot-tall lighthouse was surrounded by equally tall scaffolding during the project.

The lighthouse's new paint job is expected to last 10 to 15 years.

Renovations had to be made during the summer due to contractor availability, officials have said.

The lighthouse had a security fence around it to prevent nearby boat and pedestrian traffic. A 300-foot roll of black netting sought to prevent particles from the renovations from being put into the air and waterways.

Guests won't be able to climb the 217 steps of the lighthouse's interior until the spring, park management said.