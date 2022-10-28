 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barnegat Lighthouse to shine again after $1.3 million in renovations

The Press of Atlantic City's drone flew around Barnegat Lighthouse on the northern tip of Long Beach Island. The lighthouse, which has been there since 1859 is getting a $1.3 million renovation this year. A complete exterior restoration of the lighthouse, masonry recoating and repairs to the brick facade, interior lantern steel platform repairs, roof repairs and new windows will be visible to the public come October, when the lighthouse is expected to be shining bright again.

BARNEGAT LIGHT — The beacon at Barnegat Lighthouse will shine once more after a seven-month hiatus to allow for $1.3 million in renovations.

A relighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Saturday, to be followed by an annual beach bonfire at Barnegat Lighthouse State Park.

The light has been turned off since March to allow for exterior renovations including masonry re-coating, repairs to the brick façade, roof repairs, repairs to the interior lantern's steel platform and new windows. The 172-foot-tall lighthouse was surrounded by equally tall scaffolding during the project.

The lighthouse's new paint job is expected to last 10 to 15 years.

Renovations had to be made during the summer due to contractor availability, officials have said. 

The lighthouse had a security fence around it to prevent nearby boat and pedestrian traffic. A 300-foot roll of black netting sought to prevent particles from the renovations from being put into the air and waterways.

Guests won't be able to climb the 217 steps of the lighthouse's interior until the spring, park management said.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

