BARNEGAT LIGHT — The 217-step journey above the Jersey Shore is in reach for visitors again after the state completed a $1.3 million overhaul of the lighthouse at Barnegat Lighthouse State Park.

“This is an exciting day to be here,” Rebecca Fitzgerald, administrator for the New Jersey Parks Service, said from in front of a statue of the lighthouse’s builder, U.S. Army Maj. Gordon Meade.

For the first time since mid-2022, the lighthouse was opened to visitors Saturday. Nearly 1,000 people visited the site this past weekend.

The lighthouse and its park typically see about a half-million guests a year, officials said. They hope more people are eager to see the over 100-year-old structure’s renovations.

“We want the visitors, especially, to show up and see how beautiful it is,” Fitzgerald said.

Nicknamed “Old Barney,” the lighthouse sits at the northern tip of Long Beach Island.

Visitors who make their way to the top are greeted by a small room below the lighthouse’s illuminating bulb and lens, walking out from there to a nearly 170-foot view of the island to the south, bay waters to the north and Atlantic Ocean to the east.

Admission to the state park has been waived because of an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy.

During the trip to the lighthouse’s top, signs depicting events in the lighthouse’s history educate visitors about the surrounding areas.

It’s a trip Caitlin Ratz has enjoyed about 10 times.

“The view was as rewarding as the climb,” said Ratz, 34, of Florham Park, Morris County, seated on a bench at the park with her children after climbing the lighthouse staircase.

Tuesday was the first time Ratz had visited the lighthouse since it reopened, she said.

New to the lighthouse is a coat of paint expected to last about 20 years, state park officials said. Other interior work included repairs to the lantern’s steel platform, roof restorations and window replacements, Fitzgerald said.

The Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, a nonprofit that aids in the structure’s upkeep, also donated a beacon lantern and security fencing around it, Fitzgerald said.

Cameras are set to be installed that will allow for livestreaming of the views from the top of the lighthouse, Fitzgerald said.

On Tuesday, about 100 visitors took advantage of the nice weather to visit the park.

Atop the lighthouse, cellphones and cameras captured the view amid a gusty wind.

The lighthouse is one of three the federal government tasked Meade, an engineer, with building.

It began warning vessels on New Year’s Day in 1859, construction having taken the previous two years, costing about $60,000 at the time. It was originally fitted with a lens delivered from France, said Mark Texel, administrator of state historic sites.

A lighthouse has been at the location, however, since 1834, Texel said.

“The shoals are very dangerous,” Texel said. “As a navigation aid, this was a critical, lifesaving house that was a wooden structure when it was first built.”

It would be decommissioned and acquired by the state in 1927. Afterward, it would assist the military in World War II as a watchtower, Texel said.

Its 32 acres were deemed New Jersey State Park land in 1951, and the lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971. The site went through previous renovations, including the construction of a current jetty guarding it from waters in 1987.

It would be unlit until the Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse State Park led an effort to have it reignite its spotlight in 2009. While modern commercial ships likely rely mostly on sonar for navigation, local boaters still trust in Old Barney to guide them along the coast, Fitzgerald said.

“It can be seen about 21.5 miles from sea,” Texel said.

