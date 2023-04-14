BARNEGAT — Students from Barnegat High School spent all day Tuesday, April 4 engaging in a Challenge Day educational event addressing issues such as teasing, violence, and forms of oppression.
One hundred high school students participated in group activities and exercises organized by the Challenge Day non-profit organization, which seeks to unite communities through education and empowerment. Participants were taught by trained facilitators to be empathetic and aware of those around them in order to perpetuate a caring and compassionate environment. Activities honed in on five areas: self-management, social awareness, self-awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making.
Founded in 1987, the Challenge Day program is celebrating its 35th year.
“It’s so uplifting to see how many of our students fully committed and participated in this program,” BHS Assistant Principal Tracee DuBeck said. “Our hope is that they are empowered to stand up for themselves and others and recognize that no matter what someone may be going through, that there is always a network here to support and guide them through it.”
