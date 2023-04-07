BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Jane Haviland, a 17-year-old junior at Barnegat High School, won the Optimist International Essay Scholarship Competition by writing about her 5-year-old brother, Emmett, who has Down syndrome.

“Once I heard the topic of the essay contest, Emmett came to mind right away,” Haviland said. “He is without a doubt the funniest, smiley, perfectly happy person I know, and the thing that stands out the most about him is that he is able to radiate happiness even when he is being challenged.”

Haviland’s essay won first place in the preliminary club-level competition before moving on to districts, where she also took first place and received a $2,500 scholarship.

“Emmett is my hero because of his immense bravery, his astounding accomplishments, and his ability to make everyone feel loved and special, and I am proud to observe his growth into a person who is extraordinary,” Haviland wrote in her essay.

“I really hope that my essay brings more awareness to Down syndrome as a disability,” she said. “Having a brother with special needs who attends school here in Barnegat has opened my eyes to the fact that a lot of people, especially my peers, do not know what Down syndrome truly is and what it means for an individual who is diagnosed with it. I’d really love for my essay to show that, yes, people with Down syndrome have many obstacles to overcome, but the disability does not hinder their quality of life.”

Haviland will attend an award ceremony in June, where she will be presented the scholarship and a trophy.