'Bark in the Park' returning to Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — "Bark in the Park," held to raise money to help families care for pets facing health issues, is returning to the Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds on Sept. 17.

In its second year, the event hosted by the Absecon Veterinary Hospital's "Laddie’s Legacy" nonprofit charity will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the animal hospital said in a news release on Monday.

Laddie's Legacy was started after a cat named Laddie was surrendered to the hospital by her owner, who, because of mounting costs, could not care for the animal when she became sick. The charity sets itself out to help pet owners care for their animals when financial constraints occur.

“It's a great way to raise funds to support Laddie's Legacy, which seeks to alleviate this heartbreaking decision by aiding pet owners to help offset the financial burden of emergency care when the pet has a favorable outcome, said Cherie Scheurich, hospital administrator and Laddie’s Legacy board member. "We believe that the place of loving, cherished animals in families should never be threatened by concerns over the cost of unforeseen veterinary care.”

The animal hospital is looking for food vendors to volunteer for the event. A $50 participation fee, which goes toward the nonprofit, is needed upon registering, the hospital said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

