WILDWOOD — For the third consecutive year, the city will host the biggest country festival in South Jersey as its beaches make room for the Barefoot Country Music Fest from Thursday through Sunday.

This year’s lineup features Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Hardy, Lady A, Kid Rock and more than 30 other artists on five stages.

Shelton, 46, an Oklahoma native, served his last season as a coach this year on the NBC reality TV singing competition “The Voice,” which gives him more time for concerts.

A nine-time Grammy winner, Shelton comes to Wildwood following his winter and spring “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.” His 12th full-length studio album, “Body Language,” was released in May 2021.

Shelton has had 14 No. 1 country singles, and during his concert in March in Buffalo, New York, he sang his No. 1 hits, including “Some Beach,” “Austin,” “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” “Honey Bee” and “Hillbilly Bone,” setlist.fm said.

Shelton was originally supposed to entertain during the first Barefoot festival in 2020, but it was postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He last performed in South Jersey in August 2018 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

BAREFOOT COUNTRY MUSIC FEST Where: Wildwood beach at 3601 Boardwalk Thursday: Gates open 6 p.m. for Jon Pardi, Michael Ray, Shane Profitt, John Edie and D.J. Slim McGraw. Friday: Gates open 1 p.m. Miller Lite Stage: Blake Shelton, Riley Green, Jimmie Allen, Maddie & Tae, Filmore, Gillian Smith. Jim Beam Stage: Bryce Leatherwood, Deana Carter, Erin Kinsey, Williams Honor and Holdyn Barder. Saturday: Gates open 1 p.m. Miller Lite Stage: Darius Rucker, Lady A, Parmalee, Cheat Codes, Dylan Schneider and Carolyn Miller. Jim Beam Stage: 12/OC, Hannah Ellis, Drew Green and two TBA acts. Sunday: Gates open 1 p.m. Miller Lite Stage: Kid Rock, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, The Cadillac Three, Neon Union and Channing Wilson. The Jim Beam Stage: Davisson Brothers, John Edie, Rome and Duddy, Ben Chapman, Dan Harrison and Not Leaving Sober. Thursday night kick-off concert: $39 1-day pass general admission Friday or Saturday: $99 1-day pass general admission Sunday: $125 2-day general admission: $179 3-day general admission: $239 4-day general admission: $259 Tickets and VIP passes can be purchased at barefootcountrymusicfest.com.

During a 37-year music career, Rucker, 57, of South Carolina, did the reverse of Taylor Swift. Swift started as a country artist and morphed into a pop superstar. Rucker began as a soft-rock act as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish and transformed into a country attraction.

“When Was the Last Time” in 2017 was Rucker’s last full-length studio album, his fifth in the country genre. He is scheduled to release a new album, “Carolyn’s Boy,” sometime this year through Capitol Nashville.

Rucker has had six No. 1’s on the country songs chart, and during a concert in March in Hollywood, Florida, he performed five of them, “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It,” “Alright,” “This,” “Come Back Song” and “Wagon Wheel.” He last performed in South Jersey in June 2021 as the Hard Rock’s first full-capacity concert since before the pandemic.

Hardy, 32, of Mississippi, is one of the hottest current acts in country music.

Born Michael Wilson Hardy, he has only been in the music business since 2018, but his second full-length studio album, “The Mockingbird & The Crow,” released in January, is half country and half rock. The album reached No. 1 on the country albums, rock and independent albums chart.

Besides Hardy’s solo career, he has written songs for Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Chris Lane and Dallas Smith.

Hardy performed in April in Oklahoma and sang his five top-30 country songs, “Rednecker,” “One Beer,” “Give Heaven Some Hell,” “Wait in the Truck” and “Truck Bed.”

On Saturday, which is the same day Rucker and Hardy perform, the Miller Lite Stage also will host Lady A.

Since forming in 2006, the group originally known as Lady Antebellum has won eight Country Music Association Awards, including New Artist of the Year in 2008. The group consists of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood.

Lady A has had No. 1 country songs with its singles “I Run To You,” “Need You Now,” “American Honey,” “Just A Kiss” and “We Owned The Night.” The group performed all those songs during a concert earlier this month in Texas. The group released its ninth and newest full-length studio album, “What a Song Can Do,” in October 2021.

Lady A last performed in South Jersey in August 2016 at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, will headline Sunday on the Miller Lite Stage.

A Michigan native, the 52-year-old started his music career as a rapper and DJ in 1988. His breakthrough album was “Devil Without a Cause” in 1998, which sold 14 million copies. Rock’s 12th and newest full-length studio album, “Bad Reputation,” was released in March 2022.

Rock has had top-20 mainstream rock hits with his singles “Bawitdaba,” “Cowboy,” “Only God Knows Why,” “American Bad Ass” and “All Summer Long.” He performed all five songs and others during a concert earlier this month in California. He last performed in South Jersey in October 2018 in the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

