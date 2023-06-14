WILDWOOD — For the third consecutive year, the city will host the biggest country festival in South Jersey as its beaches make room for the Barefoot Country Music Fest from Thursday through Sunday.
This year’s lineup features Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Hardy, Lady A, Kid Rock and more than 30 other artists on five stages.
Shelton, 46, an Oklahoma native, served his last season as a coach this year on the NBC reality TV singing competition “The Voice,” which gives him more time for concerts.
A nine-time Grammy winner, Shelton comes to Wildwood following his winter and spring “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.” His 12th full-length studio album, “Body Language,” was released in May 2021.
Shelton has had 14 No. 1 country singles, and during his concert in March in Buffalo, New York, he sang his No. 1 hits, including “Some Beach,” “Austin,” “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” “Honey Bee” and “Hillbilly Bone,” setlist.fm said.
Shelton was originally supposed to entertain during the first Barefoot festival in 2020, but it was postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He last performed in South Jersey in August 2018 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
During a 37-year music career, Rucker, 57, of South Carolina, did the reverse of Taylor Swift. Swift started as a country artist and morphed into a pop superstar. Rucker began as a soft-rock act as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish and transformed into a country attraction.
“When Was the Last Time” in 2017 was Rucker’s last full-length studio album, his fifth in the country genre. He is scheduled to release a new album, “Carolyn’s Boy,” sometime this year through Capitol Nashville.
Rucker has had six No. 1’s on the country songs chart, and during a concert in March in Hollywood, Florida, he performed five of them, “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It,” “Alright,” “This,” “Come Back Song” and “Wagon Wheel.” He last performed in South Jersey in June 2021 as the Hard Rock’s first full-capacity concert since before the pandemic.
Hardy, 32, of Mississippi, is one of the hottest current acts in country music.
Born Michael Wilson Hardy, he has only been in the music business since 2018, but his second full-length studio album, “The Mockingbird & The Crow,” released in January, is half country and half rock. The album reached No. 1 on the country albums, rock and independent albums chart.
Besides Hardy’s solo career, he has written songs for Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Chris Lane and Dallas Smith.
Hardy performed in April in Oklahoma and sang his five top-30 country songs, “Rednecker,” “One Beer,” “Give Heaven Some Hell,” “Wait in the Truck” and “Truck Bed.”
On Saturday, which is the same day Rucker and Hardy perform, the Miller Lite Stage also will host Lady A.
WILDWOOD — Country singer Blake Shelton is the first headliner announced for next year’s Bar…
Since forming in 2006, the group originally known as Lady Antebellum has won eight Country Music Association Awards, including New Artist of the Year in 2008. The group consists of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood.
Lady A has had No. 1 country songs with its singles “I Run To You,” “Need You Now,” “American Honey,” “Just A Kiss” and “We Owned The Night.” The group performed all those songs during a concert earlier this month in Texas. The group released its ninth and newest full-length studio album, “What a Song Can Do,” in October 2021.
Lady A last performed in South Jersey in August 2016 at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, will headline Sunday on the Miller Lite Stage.
A Michigan native, the 52-year-old started his music career as a rapper and DJ in 1988. His breakthrough album was “Devil Without a Cause” in 1998, which sold 14 million copies. Rock’s 12th and newest full-length studio album, “Bad Reputation,” was released in March 2022.
Rock has had top-20 mainstream rock hits with his singles “Bawitdaba,” “Cowboy,” “Only God Knows Why,” “American Bad Ass” and “All Summer Long.” He performed all five songs and others during a concert earlier this month in California. He last performed in South Jersey in October 2018 in the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
GALLERY: 2022 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Blake Shelton performs at the CMT Music Awards on April 2 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.