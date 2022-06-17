 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barefoot Country Music Festival briefly paused by thunderstorms

WILDWOOD — The party at the Barefoot Country Music Festival was temporarily halted when concertgoers were asked to evacuate the beach as a line of thunderstorms swept through the city Friday.

The storms pushed east Friday afternoon.

The event resumed after the storms rolled through, festival spokesperson Chasity Todd said, without saying how long festivities were stopped.

Wildwood police also posted to its Facebook page asking everyone to leave the beach to avoid the storms.

The Barefoot Country Music Festival continues Saturday and Sunday.

Friday wasn't the first time thunderstorms stopped a Jersey Shore country music festival.

In 2017, a line of thunderstorms rolled through Atlantic City while country star Brantley Gilbert was on stage. Thousands of fans were forced off the beach, ending the show early.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

