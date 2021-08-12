Barefoot Country Music Fest partnering with N.J. foodbank

The Barefoot Country Music Fest announced Monday it partnered with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
In a release, concert organizers said that raffle tickets will be sold, offering people a chance to win concert tickets, upgrades, meet-and-greets and backstage tours when the festival arrives to the Wildwood beach from Aug. 19-22.
Proceeds from the raffle ticket purchases plus donations and some concert ticket sales will go toward contributing to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
Visit cfbnj.org/bcmf to donate and for more information. Raffle tickets can be purchased at give.cfbnj.org/event/barefoot-country-music-festival/e349649.
— John Russo
Here's what to know before attending the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood
When
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 20-22.
Where to watch
The concert will be located at 3601 Boardwalk in Wildwood on the beach between the two Morey’s Piers. A map for the fest will be posted soon on barefootcountrymusicfest.com/.
Ticket prices range from $39 to $1,529 and can be purchased on the website.
The festival site is ADA compliant. The site map will denote entrances and exits. Service animals will be allowed.
You can also download the BCMF app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Where to park
Meter and lot parking will be available throughout the city, though current rates are subject to change due to the show.
Three- and four-day parking passes on the beach are also available for purchase. That parking will be located between the Wildwoods Convention Center and Moprey's Adventure Pier, just a short walk from the main gate. All-wheel drive and four-wheel drive vehicles are highly recommended.
The lineup
Headliners for the festival are Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, with more than 30 of the industry’s biggest stars, national recording artists, and up-and-coming talent also performing.
Check out the full lineup. Lineup is subject to change without notice.
There will also be games, contests and fun activities for all attending.
Pre-show checklist
- Protect yourself with sunscreen.
- Wear light clothing in the hot weather.
- Bring snacks and water to stay refreshed.
- Cameras and binoculars are a great way to capture the action.
- Bring your ID if you want to purchase alcohol.
- Blankets and festival flags without metal or wooden poles are allowed.
The Barefoot Country Music Fest has a clear-bag policy. Details, per the site:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x6”x 12”
- (Official BCMF Logo clear tote, drawstring and fanny packs plastic bags will be available through festival merchandise outlets)
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or smaller)
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the fest with one of the clear plastic bags
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
