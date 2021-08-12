 Skip to main content
Barefoot Country Music Fest partnering with food bank
Barefoot Country Music Fest partnering with food bank

WILDWOOD — The Barefoot Country Music Fest announced Monday it has partnered with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

Concert organizers said raffle tickets will be sold, offering people a chance to win concert tickets, upgrades, meet-and-greets and backstage tours, during the festival Aug. 19-22. The festival is slated to include acts like Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay.

Proceeds from the raffle ticket purchases plus donations and some concert ticket sales will benefit the food bank in Egg Harbor Township.

Visit cfbnj.org/bcmf to donate and for more information. Raffle tickets can be purchased at give.cfbnj.org/event/barefoot-country-music-festival/e349649.

— John Russo

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

