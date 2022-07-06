Barclay gets nomination for Pleasantville City Council seat

PLEASANTVILLE — A turbulent City Council primary race came to a close Tuesday when 1st Ward Democratic committee members voted to nominate the Rev. James Barclay to run for the 1st Ward seat in November.

Barclay thanked all those who participated in the election.

“This country was built on its value of democracy,” Barclay said Wednesday.

The race for the seat took a winding path and involved one lead change and a dispute over a candidate’s eligibility to run for office in Pleasantville.

Cory Young initially appeared to have won the June 7 Democratic primary election, and the right to run as the Democratic nominee in the November general election. There is no Republican running.

Young received 239 votes — nearly 53% of the 453 votes cast in the three-candidate primary race. Barclay had received 137 votes, while the third candidate, former Board of Education member Rick Norris, received 77. There was no incumbent in the race.

Barclay, then the first runner-up in the primary, filed a petition in Atlantic County Superior Court on June 17 challenging Young’s residency status.

The petition said Young was not living at the Pleasantville address he had listed when registering to run for office — and that instead, Young resided at a property in Atlantic City. Among other arguments, the petition noted that on June 13 — six days after the June 7 primary — the names of Young and his wife were still listed on the intercom system at the Atlantic City property.

Young dropped out of the race June 22, shortly after a court date was set to hear the dispute. He told The Press then that he did so to spend more time with his new wife and to gain more experience. He said he lived in Pleasantville and that the Atlantic City property was merely a secondary residence, and maintained that he did not withdraw his candidacy due to Barclay’s filing.

The race also changed course due to a delay in counting mail-in ballots. Barclay had been leading in the election-day count with 86 votes to Norris’ 51 and Young’s 61. That 25-vote lead collapsed with the arrival of 255 mail-in ballots, the lion’s share of which, nearly 70%, went to Young.

With Young’s resignation, it fell to 1st Ward members of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee — who are elected to their positions — to nominate a candidate for the general election Nov. 8.

Barclay is a pastor at Full Gospel Church International in Pleasantville and a former member of the Pleasantville Board of Education. He is also a Liberian immigrant and had worked as a project manager for the U.N. Monrovian Sanitation Program.

The pastor stressed the need for solidarity. Barclay said he is reaching out to different communities and political factions to urge them to unite for the common good of the city and address needs such as urgent repairs to city streets and sewers. His victory comes after a contentious dispute on council about a now rescinded, 39-year concession agreement over the city sewer system controlled by a private equity company. Barclay has previously expressed opposition to the sewer concession, and his election to council could cement the 4-3 margin by which the council voted to withdraw from the deal.

Barclay’s election also comes as the school board remains locked in a noxious, months-long dispute over the superintendent position at Pleasantville Public Schools.

“My mind has evolved to realize what Pleasantville needs most is healing,” Barclay said. “The first thing on people’s minds should not be themselves, but the city.”

Barclay said one of his goals would be to reach out to different immigrant communities and create opportunities to have them more involved in their local democracy. He stressed that immigrants offer their own talents to the city and it was crucial to have them work together with natural born citizens in moving the city forward.

“There are too many divides. … People are too polarized,” Barclay said, reflecting on the state of the city and the nation at large. “I’m bridging those gaps.”