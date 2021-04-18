Barbers, artists help defy vaccine myths for people of color

A client chimed in and said that when he got his first vaccine “it felt like he got hit with a bus.”

"Everyone has a different opinion," said Maximo Dominguez of Wally’s. His opinion is that he's not yet sure he trusts the treatment. When he feels sure, he’ll take it, he said.

Experts say any trust will evaporate if people decide to get a shot and then can't.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, head of the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, knows how much words matter.

With information about the virus rapidly changing, the agency resorted to an automated translator to keep up. One slogan “Mask Up, Back Up, Wash Up” was translated in Spanish to say, “To Mask, Support, To Wash Oneself.”

Leguen, who was born in Cuba, meets with Spanish-language media outlets after his weekly briefings as a way to get better information to people.

In San Diego, Ana Castro was among the ethnically and racially diverse contact tracers with no prior health training hired last summer to help immigrants, refugees and racial minorities who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Castro knew the difficulties of the people she called. She was caring for her Mexican mother, who was bedridden with COVID-19.