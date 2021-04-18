Barbers, artists help defy vaccine myths for people of color

The barbershops in Atlantic City on Friday were doing a steady business. Music and laughter flowed out onto the streets while the barbers worked their chairs, making sure their clients looked their best before they left.
In between the laughter, the talk would turn frequently to the pandemic and the vaccine, a fact that highlighted their role in shaping and sharing views on both, especially in underserved Black and Latino communities.
"Everyone talks about it," said Jose Castallano, an employee at Rafael’s Beauty & Barber Shop on Atlantic Avenue. The ones who have gotten vaccinated advocate and root for people to get the vaccine, he said.
A new wave of public health advocacy that is multilingual, culturally sensitive, entertaining and personal is rapidly replacing mundane public service announcements on TV, radio and online in the battle to stamp out vaccine disinformation circulating in communities of color and get more people vaccinated.
The innovative messaging has grown out of urgency: The virus has hit Black and Latino people disproportionately hard, yet their vaccination rates are less than half that of white people.
The Biden administration this month launched a multimillion-dollar promotional campaign targeting communities where vaccine hesitancy is high and asked 275 organizations — from the NAACP to Ciencia Puerto Rico — to spread the word about vaccine safety and effectiveness. One ad is in Spanish and another aimed at Black Americans is narrated by the historian Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Rumors that the vaccines could cause infertility or the shots could inject a government tracking chip are commonly heard in communities of color. They have a long history of facing racism in the health care system, eroding their trust.
Castallano was one of the skeptics, saying his friend died after getting the vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration requires vaccination providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
Reports of death to VAERS following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death and the Centers for Disease Control follows up on any report of death to request additional information and learn more about what occurred and to determine whether the death was a result of the vaccine or unrelated. Even so, some, like Castallano, remain skeptical.
"I feel like a rabbit," he said.
Adding to it are concerns about the safety of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The U.S. government paused the shots to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.
Millions of doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. But the questions stemming from six cases could complicate efforts to win over people who are already hesitant, and it was unclear how pro-vaccine advocates would respond to the latest challenge.
Dr. Stephen B. Thomas, who runs the Maryland Center for Health Equity at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, is working with Black and Latino barbershops and beauty salons to talk about vaccine safety. The program recently licensed three barbers as community health advocates.
“Black barbershops and beauty salons can be places of conspiracy theories that grow and thrive, or places where evidence-based science and referrals are done,” said Thomas.
In Atlantic City, the exchange of information was on full display. Located within a few blocks of each other on Ventnor Avenue in the Chelsea section, three shops, Bubble Salon, Wk Barber Shop and Wally's, were all places where lively and open discussions about the topic were happening.
Sherri Brown, an employee of Bubble Salon, said she won't be getting the vaccine because she is undergoing chemotherapy.
“I have enough chemicals in me. I don’t want to screw with my immune system even more,” she said.
Customers and cutters freely shared their experiences, which ranged from none to fevers.
“I had headaches, a fever and my arm really hurt” said Nadia Suriel from Wk Barber Shop. Even with the side effects, she said “getting the vaccine is better than getting the virus.”
A client chimed in and said that when he got his first vaccine “it felt like he got hit with a bus.”
"Everyone has a different opinion," said Maximo Dominguez of Wally’s. His opinion is that he's not yet sure he trusts the treatment. When he feels sure, he’ll take it, he said.
Experts say any trust will evaporate if people decide to get a shot and then can't.
Dr. Fermin Leguen, head of the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, knows how much words matter.
With information about the virus rapidly changing, the agency resorted to an automated translator to keep up. One slogan “Mask Up, Back Up, Wash Up” was translated in Spanish to say, “To Mask, Support, To Wash Oneself.”
Leguen, who was born in Cuba, meets with Spanish-language media outlets after his weekly briefings as a way to get better information to people.
In San Diego, Ana Castro was among the ethnically and racially diverse contact tracers with no prior health training hired last summer to help immigrants, refugees and racial minorities who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Castro knew the difficulties of the people she called. She was caring for her Mexican mother, who was bedridden with COVID-19.
Now, she and others are calling back 10,000 people to talk about the vaccine and line up appointments.
“It allows for a conversation, which is missing doing broad messaging," said Corinne McDaniels-Davidson, director of the Institute for Public Health at San Diego State University, which created the program with the county health department. “People need to feel they have reasonable and valid concerns that are addressed in their own language from people from their same culture."
Among Castro's first callbacks was to a man she found had died of COVID-19. Castro and his 81-year-old wife spoke for half an hour as the woman shared memories about her husband.
“I’m not just calling to sign people up to get the vaccine,” she said. “I’m also making sure their emotional and physical well-being is being taken care of.”
Health experts hope credible messengers will get more shots in arms.
Bertha Morales was hesitant even though she works for a health clinic in Phoenix. Her relatives insisted the vaccine would insert a tracking chip into her body or cause her to get sick and die.
Then her employer offered a Spanish-language online talk that knocked down those rumors. She’s now fully vaccinated.
“I think the thing that really made me change was that I wanted to see my grandma but I didn’t want to cause her to get sick," Morales said. “It had been so long.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.