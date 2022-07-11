Barbecue and blues return to North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD – Brisket, ribs and blues guitar combined again along Olde New Jersey Avenue with the return of the New Jersey State Barbecue Championship and the Anglesea Blues Festival.

The events both benefit the Anglesea Volunteer Fire Company in North Wildwood. According to John Lynch, who served as the MC on the blues stage near the firehouse on Second Avenue, the funds raised at the event do not go toward the fire company operations, but instead fund scholarships and other community support, as well as covering the prize money and prep for next year’s festival.

This was the 24th event, which saw tens of thousands participate over the three days.

Contestants in the barbecue championship were set up in a beachfront parking lot near Spruce Avenue, cooking under canopies in the July heat. There were also sections for venders, selling everything from cutlery to hemp products, and multiple food vendors close to the stage, where tables and bleachers were set up.

There were also live cooking demonstrations.

Competitors could not sell their barbecue – only the official vendors could offer food. Still, crowds strolled among the displays early Sunday afternoon, talking barbecue and taking in the intense aromas. The event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society and the winner is eligible to compete in the invitation-only world championship.

There are also thousands of dollars in prize money on the line. Jim Brazill, who was cooking up a grill full of chicken under the banner of “Smoke or be Smoked,” had several awards on display from some of the 14 years he and his family and friends participated.

But mostly, he said, the event is a chance to spend time with friends and family.

“We plan our summer vacation around it,” he said.

Winners were set to be announced on Sunday afternoon from the main stage.