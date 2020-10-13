Banner week for colorful migrants

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We can give a general idea,” he said. “That’s the joy and frustration with working with nature, most of it isn’t completely predictable.”

He compared it to asking what baseball game to attend to see your favorite player hit a home run. You may be able to make a good guess, and it’s likely to happen sometime in the season, but there are no guarantees.

But when that homer comes, it’s all worth it. Last week, he said, there was one bush swarming with butterflies. His colleague counted about 1,200. In past years, he said, the project has documented concentrations as high as 30,000 individual monarchs.

On Friday, Oct. 9, the parking lot at the Cape May Point State Park seemed about three-quarters full, with many visitors hitting the trails in search of butterflies, hawks and other migrating species, or just a chance to enjoy some sunshine. The Cape May area is a well-known site for spotting wildlife, but the migration of the monarch is exceptional.

Generations of butterflies are born each summer. As caterpillars, they feed on milkweed, a quick-growing plant that is poisonous to many other animals. The milkweed diet makes the adult monarch butterflies unappetizing to potential predators.