Banner week for colorful migrants

CAPE MAY POINT — Peak color for fall foliage has not yet reached the Jersey Cape, but in the southern tip of New Jersey visitors and residents were treated to an even greater spectacle: trees coated with brilliant monarch butterflies.
Each year, the striking orange and black insects travel through the Cape on their migration south to a mountain forest in Mexico for the winter.
With a series of cold nights, the butterflies gathered together for warmth in trees throughout Cape May and Cape May Point, especially those surrounding Cape May State Park. At times, hundreds or even thousands of the insects gathered on a single pine tree or bayberry bush.
“It’s been very good,” said Mark Garland, who has been tracking the monarch migration in the area around Cape May Point for decades. “Perhaps the most unusual element is that we’ve had five really good days in a row.”
Garland is the director of the Monarch Monitoring Project, a title he says is a fancy way to describe a volunteer. Now in its 29th year, the project is part of the New Jersey Audubon Society and administered through the Cape May Bird Observatory.
Garland and other volunteers perform a census of the number of monarchs passing through the area in September and October, producing decades’ worth of data scientists can use to track fluctuations in the population.
Volunteers also tag specific insects, a delicate operation that involves placing a numbered sticker on one wing. The tag-and-release program is part of regular demonstrations at the Cape May State Park, giving people an up-close look at the process.
Multiple species of butterflies can be found in and around the state park this time of year, including the dramatic swallowtails, tiny yellow sulfurs and buckeyes, with multicolored patterns on their wings. But the monarchs gather in the greatest numbers and draw the most attention.
The migration begins as the weather cools, Garland said, often prompted by a north wind. For the Jersey Cape, a wind out of the west will push the insects to the New Jersey side of the Delaware Bay, funneling them toward Cape May Point where they will wait until conditions are right to cross the bay heading south.
Through Oct. 9, those conditions lined up perfectly, rewarding visitors throughout Cape May County with butterfly views, especially where wild goldenrod bloomed along roadsides and on the dunes. In Stone Harbor, in Ocean City and throughout the beach towns, last week saw a high concentration of butterflies as they fueled up on nectar for the long flight south.
“Pretty much all day long all (last) week, the goldenrods on the upper dunes have had a lot of monarchs,” Garland said.
Starting in August, he said, he hears from people who want to plan their vacations around the best chance for a dramatic mass monarch sighting. They want to know when the masses of butterflies will come through, but Garland said it’s just not possible to know for sure.
“We can give a general idea,” he said. “That’s the joy and frustration with working with nature, most of it isn’t completely predictable.”
He compared it to asking what baseball game to attend to see your favorite player hit a home run. You may be able to make a good guess, and it’s likely to happen sometime in the season, but there are no guarantees.
But when that homer comes, it’s all worth it. Last week, he said, there was one bush swarming with butterflies. His colleague counted about 1,200. In past years, he said, the project has documented concentrations as high as 30,000 individual monarchs.
On Friday, Oct. 9, the parking lot at the Cape May Point State Park seemed about three-quarters full, with many visitors hitting the trails in search of butterflies, hawks and other migrating species, or just a chance to enjoy some sunshine. The Cape May area is a well-known site for spotting wildlife, but the migration of the monarch is exceptional.
Generations of butterflies are born each summer. As caterpillars, they feed on milkweed, a quick-growing plant that is poisonous to many other animals. The milkweed diet makes the adult monarch butterflies unappetizing to potential predators.
Each year, monarch butterflies from throughout North America make their way to a mountainous site in central Mexico to ride out the cold winter. Each year, the last generation of monarchs born in the north make the journey of thousands of miles and do not lay eggs until the following spring, living far longer than their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Garland said scientists are still not sure how that happens.
“Of course, they’re not all going to make it. That’s 2,000 miles from here,” Garland said.
Monarch populations fluctuate widely from year to year, but the averages passing Cape May have slowly been declining since the monitoring project began. Garland said even with several good days, he won’t know how this year’s migration compares to past years until it is all over and he can compare the numbers.
While it may be difficult to believe the monarch butterfly is in any danger when dozens float by on an October breeze, Garland said there are reasons for concern. The numbers migrating south along the East Coast — the ones passing Cape May — have been relatively stable, but they are a fraction of the total population of the species.
“The overwintering population in Mexico is taking a nosedive,” he said. Far more monarchs migrate south through the Midwest.
“It is thought that this migrating population is in jeopardy,” he said. One reason may be the modern methods of farming, in which small farms have been bought up and consolidated and farmers rely on herbicides like glyphosate — the main ingredient of the brand name Roundup — to keep out weeds.
Farmers didn’t used to care if there were weeds along the edges of fields, including the milkweeds on which monarchs lay their eggs and the goldenrod that sustains them in the butterfly stage. Today, the breadbasket for human beings has become a food desert for monarch butterflies.
“If you drive across Iowa now, the cornfields do not have a speck of weeds in them,” he said.
Along the East Coast, he said, nature preserves, private landowners and even along public highways, there has been an effort to plant indigenous species that will support monarchs and other migrating insects, he said. That could offer hope for the population, if schools, parks, playgrounds and highway rest stops can become sites for planting butterfly-friendly gardens, giving monarchs a chance in the years to come.
