Banner plane pilot, 18, makes emergency landing on Ocean City bridge

Rose Savastano, who works at the Ocean City Welcome Center near where the plane landed, said she could see the pilot standing by the plane soon after the landing.

“He did a perfect landing,” she said from the scene. “He’s fine.”

She said it was a banner plane from Paramount Air Services. The name is visible on the side of the plane.

The woman who answered the phone at the Middle Township-based aerial advertising agency confirmed that it was one of the company's planes, but had no further information or comment.

“We don’t know all the circumstances, and there’s no comment at this time,” she said. She did not give her name.

People in Ocean City had reported earlier hearing a large number of sirens downtown as responders headed to the scene.

Michele Gillian, the executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce and the wife of Mayor Jay Gillian, said she left the Welcome Center earlier on an errand a little before the plane landed, and heard the sirens while downtown.

When contacted, she was trying to return to the Welcome Center, but said traffic heading out of Ocean City on the Ocean City-Longport bridge was heavily backed up.