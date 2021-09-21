Bank project’s temporary sidewalk too narrow, says Ocean City councilman

McCrosson said a full sidewalk would need to be completed before the project will be issued a certificate of occupancy. Plans are for a sidewalk five feet wide in one section and six feet wide in another.

Currently, there is about two feet of sidewalk on Ninth Street, with a far narrower section by the corner where there is a steel pole supporting the traffic light. Across the street, a sign placed on an orange traffic barrel warns the sidewalk is closed.

No one from Republic Bank immediately responded to a request for comment. There is a contact number for contractor Builders Inc. on the side of the chain link fence, but there was no answer at that number on Monday, and the voice mailboxes for several extensions indicated they could not accept messages.

Barr said the city administration has typically been responsive to issues of access for sidewalks, public buildings and elsewhere. But he wants the issue of sidewalk access around construction sites addressed in the long term.

“I’m going to find out what we have to do,” he said.