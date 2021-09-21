Bank project’s temporary sidewalk too narrow, says Ocean City councilman

OCEAN CITY — A construction project on one of the city’s busiest corners has drawn complaints because there is little room on a narrow, temporary sidewalk.
A city councilman said he is considering seeking an amendment to city ordinances to prevent a similar situation in the future.
Work has been underway through the summer on a new branch of Republic Bank on the corner of Ninth Street and West Avenue along the primary route into the resort. There is a chain link fence surrounding the property, the former location of two gas stations.
The project received planning board approval in 2019, with plans calling for a glass enclosed building of a similar design to other Republic Bank branches in the area. The construction project is well underway.
City Councilman Bob Barr said he has received several complaints from residents about the narrow walkway, and saw for himself on a recent visit to the property. Barr uses a wheelchair.
“My wheelchair doesn’t fit on the width of that sidewalk,” Barr said. Other people also had trouble with the sidewalk, he said, including a woman with a baby in a stroller and another woman who also used a wheelchair.
The width of the sidewalk meant some people stepped off into the street, he said, a potentially dangerous option at the busy intersection.
“It’s really unacceptable to me,” Barr said. He plans to have an update at the next City Council meeting, planned for 7 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.
The update could include introducing new city rules for construction sites, he said.
“I hope to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Barr said.
The developer is doing everything required under the existing city ordinance, city solicitor Dottie McCrosson told City Council at the most recent meeting. In fact, the builder is exceeding requirements, she said. The city’s construction official asked that a temporary sidewalk be installed, which was not required under the existing ordinance.
“That site is currently in compliance with the approvals that it has received,” she said. “The contractor’s obligation is to have a safe and orderly site, which, arguably, he could have had without the sidewalk and he had no obligation to install that sidewalk.”
She said Mayor Jay Gillian could have required the construction fence be placed at the street, meaning pedestrians would use the sidewalk across the street. But there was concern this would cause people to cross mid-block, which could be a more dangerous option.
There is a supermarket on the same block, and some shoppers carry their groceries home.
McCrosson said a full sidewalk would need to be completed before the project will be issued a certificate of occupancy. Plans are for a sidewalk five feet wide in one section and six feet wide in another.
Currently, there is about two feet of sidewalk on Ninth Street, with a far narrower section by the corner where there is a steel pole supporting the traffic light. Across the street, a sign placed on an orange traffic barrel warns the sidewalk is closed.
No one from Republic Bank immediately responded to a request for comment. There is a contact number for contractor Builders Inc. on the side of the chain link fence, but there was no answer at that number on Monday, and the voice mailboxes for several extensions indicated they could not accept messages.
Barr said the city administration has typically been responsive to issues of access for sidewalks, public buildings and elsewhere. But he wants the issue of sidewalk access around construction sites addressed in the long term.
“I’m going to find out what we have to do,” he said.
The project is the latest step in a long-term change in the Ninth Street corridor, where the area between the foot of the Route 52 Causeway and West Avenue was once lined with gas stations on the north side, with an additional station at the southeast corner of Ninth and Bay Avenue.
Several of those stations shut down, with some remaining vacant for years. The city tried to acquire the former Exxon station at Ninth and Bay in 2017, but that became a headquarters for Keller Williams Real Estate.
The city did use eminent domain to acquire the former BP gas station and a former Getty station, which are now a grassy area near the bridge entrance.
A new McMahon Insurance Agency was completed in 2018, and there have been other large-scale projects completed along Ninth Street in recent years.
