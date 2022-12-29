 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bangladesh Association finishes third year of weekly food distributions in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Volunteers converged on the Bangladeshi Community Center early Thursday, helping prepare food bags to give to more than 100 people in a two-hour stretch.

Many were from the Bangladesh Association of South Jersey, while others were from the city's Office of Multicultural Affairs and Services and the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office.

It's something they have been doing once a week since December 2019.

"We never stopped, even during the pandemic," said Mohammed Zakrul Islam, secretary of the Bangladesh Association of South Jersey, which runs the pantry with food provided by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch.

Thursday's food giveaway was the year's last, but the group's efforts will continue in the new year.

"It means the world to me," said Eileen Fiemers as she stood in a long line to get her food bag. "I'm a disabled senior. It's very difficult to make ends meet on SSDI (Social Security disability insurance)."

Inflation has driven up the cost of everything, she said, calling the food pantry a blessing.

They are very nice people, too, she said.

"We serve all communities, including Chinese, Spanish, Indian and Pakistani," said Abdur Rafiq, chairman of the Bangladesh Association's trustee board.

Rafiq said the food is a mix of canned vegetables, beans and rice. During the season, fresh produce is included in the bags.

There are also free notary services available during the food distributions, and people can get connected with social and health services.

"We help people connect with health screening," said Touhidul Islam, a community health worker with Sheriff Eric Scheffler's Hope Exists program.

Touhidul Islam speaks Bangla and Pakistani, he said, and other volunteers cover other Asian languages, such as Vietnamese.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the Community Center twice a month, Rafiq said.

Afia Nasrin, a clerk with the Atlantic City Office of Multicultural Affairs and Services, was there to help, greeting people and handing out bags.

Association President Mohammed Zahiral Islam oversaw the packing of the bags in the back of the building on Fairmount Avenue.

Volunteers went down the line adding one or two of each item, clearly enjoying the camaraderie of a job well done.

"Special thanks to the sheriff, the local politicians and the mayor who sent people to help," Mohammed Zahiral Islam said.

The free food distribution is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at 2709 Fairmount Ave. in Atlantic City's Ducktown neighborhood.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

