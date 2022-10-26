Bamboozle music festival coming to Bader Field in May

ATLANTIC CITY — Bamboozle Festival is coming to Bader Field next year.

The event is scheduled to be held May 7 and 8. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Nov. 25, according to the festival's website.

A lineup has yet to be announced.

Bamboozle comes to Atlantic City after years of being a North Jersey-based event, having previously been held in Asbury Park and East Rutherford. The festival's social media accounts show throwback clips of previous events that included artists like Kid Cudi, Taking Back Sunday and Sum 41.

The festival was founded by John D’Esposito.

Bamboozle is set to bring crowds to Badar Field weeks ahead of another festival making its debut.

Live Nation on Tuesday officially revealed the artists who will take to the city's beach for the inaugural, two-day Adjacent Music Festival. Pop-punk bands Blink-182 and Paramore are headlining the event, accompanied by around 40 other acts.

Adjacent is set for Memorial Day weekend on May 27 and 28.

Bamboozle on Tuesday appeared to take a jab at Adjacent on social media, posting a definition of the word and using it in a sentence by saying, "Bamboozle Festival's 20th-anniversary celebration is happening at Badar Field in Atlantic City, adjacent to the beach."

Bader Field has been used as before been used as a concert venue.

This year, both Cardi B and Offset performed there in July.