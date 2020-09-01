ATLANTIC CITY — Residents and businesses in flood-prone areas of the city may soon get some relief after the city received a federal grant that will allow for the Baltic Avenue Canal to be reactivated.
City, state and federal officials gathered Tuesday to announce the city's receipt of a $2.45 million grant that will be used, in tandem with other state and local funding sources, to complete the construction of six large pumps that will evacuate excess stormwater into Beach Thorofare, alleviating constant flooding for residential neighborhoods.
The permitting process is expected to be completed by this fall, and project construction will begin in 2021. Officials estimated the project could take nearly a year to finish.
"These funds will leverage a $12 million project that will reduce nuisance and improve the quality of life in many of the neighborhoods and business districts in Atlantic City," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. "Projects like this continue to shore up our resiliency."
The completion of the canal project is happening as the city shores up bulkheads in Chelsea, Ducktown and Gardner's Basin, floodproofs city-owned buildings and replaces check valves in Back Bay, which Small noted was all part of a larger "$80 million resiliency plan."
The U.S. Economic Development Administration said the project will create 65 jobs. Since the pump project is located within two federal Opportunity Zones, the project is also projected to generate $83 million in private investment, according to the EDA.
"The Trump administration is committed to helping American communities obtain the modern infrastructure they need to encourage business attraction and growth," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. "This project will provide Atlantic City with the necessary stormwater infrastructure to protect its businesses and encourage growth of medical and energy sector companies."
Dana Gartzke, interim assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said the Baltic Avenue Canal project "builds upon the successful and significant investment EDA provided in 2013," when the original timber flood gates were replaced with remote-activated stainless steel.
"EDA is expanding its commitment to economic growth and resiliency in Atlantic City by supporting local efforts to increase the Baltic Avenue Canal’s rainwater capacity and improve its drainage," Gartzke said.
Following Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the canal was identified as a critical project for Atlantic City.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change.
The first phase of the canal plan was a $1 million project to replace the flood gate at Atlantis Avenue, while the second phase was the $5.5 million project to put in pumps and a new gate at Fisherman’s Park.
Additional funding for the project is coming from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Sandy funds, through the state Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Community Affairs. In January, the city received a $6.5 million grant from the DEP.
The Baltic Avenue Canal was built in 1912 at a cost of $840,000, which is equivalent to roughly $20 million today. The canal drains a 775-acre section of the city that stretches from just south of the Atlantic City Expressway to Absecon Inlet and the Bungalow Park neighborhood. The 1.8-mile canal runs from Georgia Avenue to Rhode Island Avenue and has a capacity of 1.1 million cubic feet.
According to officials, sea level has risen about 18 inches since the canal was designed in 1903, and the amount of rainwater draining into it has increased significantly. The new pumps will allow for excess water to be moved out more efficiently, which creates additional space in the canal to hold rainwater and tidal waters.
The canal has two outlets into the bay, one at Atlantis Avenue (where the six new pumps will be constructed) and one at Fisherman's Park.
