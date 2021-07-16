Bally's to complete installation of original rose-colored glass

ATLANTIC CITY — Bally's will install the final 15 panels of rose-colored glass to bringing the casino back to its original look.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In previous years, broken windows were replaced with blue-colored glass. Replacing those with the original color, according to a news release from the casino, is "symbolic of what we as a company intend to do."

"Under this ownership, Bally's Atlantic City will once again sparkle," Bally's Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Casino Operations Phil Juliano said.

To recreate the glass, Bally's sought the services of a local glass company to develop the missing recipe. In total, 35 room windows and 15 spandrel panels will be replaced. The room windows, each weighing 200 pounds, were installed from the inside. The spandrels, which are pieces of glass located between each floor to cover the concrete seams, weight 150 pounds.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.