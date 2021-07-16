 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bally's to complete installation of original rose-colored glass
0 comments
top story

Bally's to complete installation of original rose-colored glass

{{featured_button_text}}
Bally's Atlantic City

Exterior view of Bally’s Atlantic City in Atlantic City, Thursday June 30, 2016. 

ATLANTIC CITY — Bally's will install the final 15 panels of rose-colored glass to bringing the casino back to its original look.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In previous years, broken windows were replaced with blue-colored glass. Replacing those with the original color, according to a news release from the casino, is "symbolic of what we as a company intend to do."

"Under this ownership, Bally's Atlantic City will once again sparkle," Bally's Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Casino Operations Phil Juliano said.

To recreate the glass, Bally's sought the services of a local glass company to develop the missing recipe. In total, 35 room windows and 15 spandrel panels will be replaced. The room windows, each weighing 200 pounds, were installed from the inside. The spandrels, which are pieces of glass located between each floor to cover the concrete seams, weight 150 pounds.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News