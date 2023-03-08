ATLANTIC CITY — An all-woman panel of Bally’s Corp. executives shared a stage Wednesday as well as their thoughts and advice with an audience of nearly 100 gathered to mark International Women’s Day.

Among the many messages, one that stood out was the idea that any accomplishment is within reach for anyone.

The group also advised against going it alone, saying there’s a need to have a “personal board of directors” to help keep one’s work and personal lives in balance.

“Give yourself a chance,” said Wanda Y. Wilson, chair of Bally’s audit and compliance committees.

Wilson was one of five executives speaking at the company’s inaugural International Women’s Day Roundtable Discussion, held in the sixth-floor VIP Room at Bally’s Atlantic City.

Before ending with a networking opportunity over lunch, the crowd heard from the speakers, who gathered in front of a backdrop that included the Atlantic Ocean and the city’s famous skyline of casinos and tall buildings.

For more than an hour, each panelist shared how they, as women in a male-dominated business, succeeded in becoming one of the company’s prominent executives.

They also shared how they feel women’s impact can be felt more broadly, not just in gaming.

“It’s been a long 30 years,” Wilson said of the changes she’s been a part of in the gaming enterprise.

International Women’s Day, recognized each March 8 during Women’s History Month, celebrates the achievements of women, while also advocating for full equality. The day is meant to breach barriers while honoring women and their successes and influence on society, said Tracey Wiley, director of diversity, equity and inclusion of casinos and resorts for Bally’s.

“It is a day where women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political,” Wiley said.

Of those panelists Wednesday, several said they never anticipated entering the gaming industry.

Several came from backgrounds in law to find themselves in management roles with a multimillion-dollar business.

Another dominant thought was the need not to put professional success above personal lives.

There needs to be a separation, said Elizabeth Suever, the company’s vice president for government relations and a licensed attorney in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“You have to schedule time for yourself, otherwise it’s gone,” Suever told the audience. “You are in charge of your day. You have to own your own time, and you have to schedule that time for yourself. You have to create your day.”

A study by the All-in Diversity Project found that in 2020, women had become more visible in executive roles. From data supplied by 26 organizations representing more than 100 global brands, nearly 46.7% of 125,697 employees identified as female, All-in’s report said. Likewise, about 41% of executive teams had women in them.

Comparing data from other years, however, All-in noted that female board representation fell slightly, from 28% to 22.5%. All-in was founded in 2017 as a nonprofit, industry-driven initiative that gathers data on diversity, equality and inclusion.

Jennifer Reagan, vice president of talent, learning and development at Bally’s, said she sees women continuing to have a growing presence in the gaming industry because, unlike before, more pathways have been made accessible.

“Never stop learning because you can get yourself to that point,” Reagan said.

Disregarding others’ opinions and finding ways to overpower challenges are what’s needed to reach top spots in any industry, a belief Reagan grasped when she turned 40, she said.

A lot comes with “owning your day,” Reagan said.

“Every day, everything we do, from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to bed, is on purpose,” Reagan said. “It’s a decision, and it’s about you. You can’t let anyone take that away from you. You have to keep yourself focused on you and your family, and who you are and what you want to be.”