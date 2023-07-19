ATLANTIC CITY — Bally’s Atlantic City donated 500 hot dogs and buns to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City on Wednesday in honor of National Hot Dog Day.

“Having the gift of food, however simple it may seem, is always appreciated,” said Pam Green, director of hospitality initiatives at the Boys & Girls Club.

Green, who is from Atlantic City, said Bally’s officials contacted the club last year and said they wanted to donate.

“This whole community reaches out every once in a while. ... We have a great relationship with the whole restaurant industry in Atlantic City,” Green said.

Green said the club plans to grill the dogs during an upcoming lake day field trip.

“The kids are always happy to eat hot dogs,” Green said.

Officials and staff from Bally’s delivered the food to the teen center at 317 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

“We want the children to have a great summer and enjoy lunch on us,” said Michael Monty, general manager at Bally’s, who also credited Dietz & Watson and Sysco for providing the dogs.

Bally’s also gave out free hot dogs to hotel guests for National Hot Dog Day.

The Boys & Girls Club has about 80 to 90 kids enrolled in its summer camp program, Green said. Some teens are enrolled in the workforce track, which connects them to employers in Atlantic City and prepares them for careers.

Green said she has worked in the restaurant industry in Atlantic City for years, and her current position was created to further the club’s workforce initiative and help teens get the proper training and connections in the hospitality field.

“We have a lot of dynamic relationships in Atlantic City,” Green said.

The club will soon open Club Cafe, a cafe run by 18-to-24-year-olds who are receiving hospitality training. A soft opening is scheduled for Aug. 4.