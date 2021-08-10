 Skip to main content
Bally's Atlantic City to hold charity bike ride next month
Bally's Atlantic City to hold charity bike ride next month

ATLANTIC CITY — Bally's Atlantic City will hold a 25-mile bike ride next month to benefit the Helen David Relief Fund, a program that supports bar industry workers battling cancer, casino spokesperson Diane Spiers said Tuesday.

The ride is scheduled for Sept. 13. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and riders will depart from the Boardwalk in front of the casino at 10:30 a.m.

The route will take cyclists through Ventnor, Margate, Longport and into the mainland towns of Somers Point and Northfield.

The ride will finish with a complimentary lunch and happy hour at Bally's Beach Bar.

Bally's is working with the USBG National Charity Foundation, an organization aimed at improving the wellbeing and stability of service industry workers, to put on the event.

"It's great to see the kindness extended by our industry sponsors to host Atlantic City riders from many New Jersey and Northeast restaurants, bars, and casinos for this bike ride," said Frank Martucci, USBG board president and director of beverage and nightlife for Bally's Corp. "During these challenging times in our industry, we need to continue to promote health and wellness amongst all of our peers. To get outside and bike along coastal South Jersey surely gives all our riders a great opportunity to relax, exercise and enjoy catching up with fellow industry peers while raising funds for the Helen David Relief Fund at the USBG National Charity Foundation."

