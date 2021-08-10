Bally's Atlantic City to hold charity bike ride next month

ATLANTIC CITY — Bally's Atlantic City will hold a 25-mile bike ride next month to benefit the Helen David Relief Fund, a program that supports bar industry workers battling cancer, casino spokesperson Diane Spiers said Tuesday.
The ride is scheduled for Sept. 13. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and riders will depart from the Boardwalk in front of the casino at 10:30 a.m.
The route will take cyclists through Ventnor, Margate, Longport and into the mainland towns of Somers Point and Northfield.
The ride will finish with a complimentary lunch and happy hour at Bally's Beach Bar.
Bally's is working with the USBG National Charity Foundation, an organization aimed at improving the wellbeing and stability of service industry workers, to put on the event.
"It's great to see the kindness extended by our industry sponsors to host Atlantic City riders from many New Jersey and Northeast restaurants, bars, and casinos for this bike ride," said Frank Martucci, USBG board president and director of beverage and nightlife for Bally's Corp. "During these challenging times in our industry, we need to continue to promote health and wellness amongst all of our peers. To get outside and bike along coastal South Jersey surely gives all our riders a great opportunity to relax, exercise and enjoy catching up with fellow industry peers while raising funds for the Helen David Relief Fund at the USBG National Charity Foundation."
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.