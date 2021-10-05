Bally's Atlantic City raises $15,000 with charity bike ride

ATLANTIC CITY — Bally's Atlantic City raised more than $15,000 for the Helen David Relief Fund, a program that supports bar industry workers battling cancer, during a charity bike ride Monday, casino officials said Tuesday.
More than 40 riders set out at 10:30 a.m. from the Boardwalk and rode 25 miles through Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Somers Point and Northfield. The ride finished with a complimentary lunch and happy hour at Bally’s Beach Bar.
Bally’s worked with the USBG National Charity Foundation, an organization aimed at improving the wellbeing and stability of service industry workers, to put on the event.
“The Helen David Relief Fund is an incredibly worthy cause and one that is right in line with Bally’s commitment to having a positive impact on the communities the company serves and to charities that benefit hospitality industry professionals directly," Frank Martucci, board president for USBG and director of beverage and nightlife for Bally's Corp., said in a statement Tuesday. "We’re thrilled with the turnout for Atlantic City’s inaugural ride and look forward to growing the event in years to come.”
