Bally's Atlantic City announces plans for high limits room, Asian Pacific restaurant
Bally's Atlantic City announces plans for high limits room, Asian Pacific restaurant

ATLANTIC CITY — After recently announcing a $100 million renovation project, Bally's Atlantic City has now unveiled plans to open a high limits room and a new Asian Pacific restaurant, Casino Spokesperson Diane Spiers said Thursday.

The room, which is projected to be complete in November, has been designed for elite guests and features games such as mini baccarat, blackjack, roulette and craps tables. 

"Our ownership is committed to providing a gaming experience like no other," Nick Polcino, vice president and general manager at Bally's said in a statement. "The Hight Limits Tables room is just the beginning of the many improvements planned for Bally's Atlantic City. We look forward to sharing more details about our $100 million of planned renovations.” 

Red Bowl 88 is Bally's new restaurant featuring Asian cuisine seafood stir-fry, house special lobster, scallion lamb chops, braised oxtail, rice wine drunken chicken and Peking duck.

The restaurants head chef, Chef Wong, is well-known at a restaurant in Flushing, New York and came to the United States from Hong Kong, Spiers said. Wong will oversee both the restaurant and the menus.

Red Bowl 88 is open seven days a week and can be accessed through the casino or Boardwalk entrance.

For larger groups or when the restaurant is at capacity, guests can order from the menu at Dining On The Sixth, located on the sixth floor of Bally's. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

