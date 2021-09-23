Bally's Atlantic City announces plans for high-limit room, Asian Pacific restaurant

ATLANTIC CITY — After recently announcing a $100 million renovation project, Bally's Atlantic City has unveiled plans to open a high-limit room and a new Asian Pacific restaurant, casino spokesperson Diane Spiers said Thursday.

The room, which is projected to be complete in November, has been designed for elite guests and features games such as mini baccarat, blackjack, roulette and craps.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our ownership is committed to providing a gaming experience like no other," Nick Polcino, vice president and general manager of Bally's, said in a statement. "The Hight Limits Tables room is just the beginning of the many improvements planned for Bally's Atlantic City. We look forward to sharing more details about our $100 million of planned renovations.”

Bally's new Red Bowl 88 restaurant features Asian cuisine seafood stir-fry, house special lobster, scallion lamb chops, braised oxtail, rice wine drunken chicken and Peking duck, according to the casino.

Red Bowl 88 is open seven days a week and can be accessed through the casino or Boardwalk entrance.

For larger groups or when the restaurant is at capacity, guests can order from the menu at Dining On The Sixth, located on the sixth floor of Bally's, the casino said.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.