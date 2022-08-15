Ballot draw gives Dems Column A in Atlantic County, GOP Column B

MAYS LANDING — At 3 p.m. Monday, county clerks all over the state drew names of parties or candidates to determine who gets the coveted Column A on November's General Election ballot.

In Atlantic County it will be Democrats, after clerk staff rolled up the party names, put them in paper cylinders and into a rolling basket, then picked randomly.

About 20 people came out to watch the process, which took less than an hour.

It was overseen by County Clerk Joe Giralo, a Republican, but he didn't touch the names. He left that to staff, he said, to avoid any appearance of favoritism.

Democratic candidate for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township, will be at the top of Column A, and incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, of Dennis Township, will be at the top of Column B.

The two independent candidates for Congress were then randomly pulled for their order. Perennial candidate Anthony Parisi Sanchez, of Millville, with a slogan of 'Not for Sale' will be at the top of Column C, and Libertarian Michael Gallo, of the Villas, at the top of Column D.

There are no state Senate or Assembly seats up this election cycle, but the candidates for county commissioner of each party will be in the column headed by their congressional candidate, as will local candidates.

The local candidates order is determined by the municipal party head, Giralo said.

School board candidates, who do not run in parties, were then pulled by town for order on the ballot.

The results will be posted Monday evening on at atlanticcountyclerk.org/ under Elections, said Deputy Clerk Michael Sommers.