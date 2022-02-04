Bald eagles continue recovery in New Jersey

The birds were not always held in such high regard. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many farmers and landowners sought to kill or drive off the birds, Clark said. Most birds of prey were seen as pests. But that was not the worst that eagles were in for.

The widespread use of the pesticide DDT almost wiped out the bald eagle in New Jersey. By the time the chemical was banned in 1972, there was a single nesting pair left in the state, and the shells of the eggs laid in that nest were too thin to produce a viable chick.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For years, naturalists removed the eggs and incubated them before returning the hatched chicks to the nest. According to Clark, there is still enough DDT in the environment to measure, 50 years after its ban.

By 2000, there were 23 eagle pairs in the state, and 82 by 2010. The numbers have continued to climb steeply. Part of that is due to conservation efforts, but they also had a boost. Starting in 1983, the Endangered and Nongame Species Project released 60 young eagles from Canada in New Jersey over an eight-year period.