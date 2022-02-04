Bald eagles continue recovery in New Jersey

The Philadelphia football team may be out of the running for this year, but the birds of prey are going strong coming into the nesting season.
“The eagles are winning,” said Kathy Clark, the supervising biologist with New Jersey’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program.
In the past several decades, bald eagles have gone from vanishingly rare in the Garden State to having hundreds of active nests, a remarkable success story in wildlife recovery.
The New Jersey Bald Eagle Project recently released its report for 2021, which found 22 new pairs active in the past year, 12 of which were found in the southern part of the state.
About 30 years ago, there were only a couple of eagle nests in the entire state. Last year, biologist counted 247 nesting sites, 222 of those with eggs. That added up to almost 300 new young eagles added to the state’s burgeoning population.
“The Delaware Bay region remained the state’s eagle stronghold, with roughly half of all nests located in Cumberland and Salem counties and the bayside of Cape May County,” the report reads. It shows nine active nests in Cape May County, seven in Atlantic County and nine in Ocean County. In Cumberland and Salem counties, especially along the bay, the numbers are far higher.
The Endangered and Nongame Species Program falls under the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. More than 130 volunteers help out, watching nests, reporting sightings and helping to protect critical habitat.
John King is one of those volunteers.
“I’m retired,” he said. He enjoys setting up a scope and watching the birds. “That’s pretty much the highlight of my day.”
King taught English for 30 years in Pennsylvania schools. He now keeps an eye on nesting eagles and in some cases warns away bird enthusiasts and hopeful photographers who might disturb the birds. He said he was not always an eagle enthusiast, but is now fascinated by them.
Both King and Clark were careful not to get too specific about nest locations, out of concern that too many people would try to find the nests and disturb the birds. King lives near the Cape May Canal, where eagles often perch on high telephone poles close to the water. It’s clear when a driver notices one, slowing down the car for a better look.
“It’s become quite a tourist attraction,” he said. “People love seeing eagles. I certainly hope that never changes.”
The bald eagle is the national bird, adorning stamps, money and the National Seal. Eagle Scout is the highest rank in scouting, and in many Native American cultures, eagle feathers play an important role in religious and cultural ceremonies.
The birds were not always held in such high regard. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many farmers and landowners sought to kill or drive off the birds, Clark said. Most birds of prey were seen as pests. But that was not the worst that eagles were in for.
The widespread use of the pesticide DDT almost wiped out the bald eagle in New Jersey. By the time the chemical was banned in 1972, there was a single nesting pair left in the state, and the shells of the eggs laid in that nest were too thin to produce a viable chick.
For years, naturalists removed the eggs and incubated them before returning the hatched chicks to the nest. According to Clark, there is still enough DDT in the environment to measure, 50 years after its ban.
By 2000, there were 23 eagle pairs in the state, and 82 by 2010. The numbers have continued to climb steeply. Part of that is due to conservation efforts, but they also had a boost. Starting in 1983, the Endangered and Nongame Species Project released 60 young eagles from Canada in New Jersey over an eight-year period.
There are also migrating bald eagles in the state that do not nest here, and in winter there are occasionally golden eagles as well. It can be difficult for most people to tell the difference between an immature bald eagle, which does not yet have the distinctive white head, and a golden eagle, Clark said.
While bald eagles' population rebound is indeed a great source of pride for the environmental movement, some American farmers are wondering if maybe we have too much of a good thing.
While it was once extremely rare to see a bald eagle in South Jersey, they are now a relatively common sight, said Joe Smith, a wildlife biologist who lives in Lower Township. He often sees them in the marsh or close to the Delaware Bay.
As a bald eagle passes, the other birds pay close attention, he said. The eagles are definitely the boss birds. A bald eagle can weigh up to 10 pounds, with a wing span of up to 8 feet.
“Everything is aware of an eagle,” Smith said. “Most birds take flight. They are all thinking, if it doesn’t kill me it’s going to steal my food.”
King has seen bald eagles steal fish from osprey, which are also a huge bird but still smaller than an eagle.
The report also catalogues eagles injured or killed. Last year, 58 such eagles were found. Of those, 10 were treated and released, while others died while in care, were euthanized or found dead. In five instances, the report states, eagles fatally injured each other in combat. Seven were hit by vehicles, three by trains and two were poisoned.
Clark said that is usually the result of someone trying to poison foxes, rats or other animals and an eagle taking the bait or eating the animal. She said she has also seen it happen with red-tailed hawks and great horned owls that see an injured or staggering rat and do not pass up the meal.
Seven were electrocuted.
While most birds can sit on electrical wires, with a 6-foot wingspan or more, eagles are far more likely to make a connection on poles or wires.
“It’s just heartbreaking to see,” Clark said. In one incident, an eagle caused a short that temporarily knocked out power to a significant section of Sea Isle City.
Clark said the power companies are responsive and rework the configurations of the wires where there is a strong likelihood of an eagle landing to the reduce the chance of electrocution.
Eagles remain a protected species. Spurred by their remarkable recovery, the federal government removed the bald eagle from its list of endangered species in 2007. In New Jersey, they are listed as endangered in the breeding season and as threatened after the season.
For most pairs, nesting will start in March or April, but some eagles are early birds. One pair had eggs on the nest in December, Clark said. The birds need a long time to fledge, and even after they are able to fly will still depend on their parents for support.
People will want to see eagles, Clark said, but she said they should avoid getting close enough to disturb the animals.
“Viewing eagles from safe distances, where eagles continue to act normally, is best for eagles and satisfies our natural desire to see them,” the report reads.
