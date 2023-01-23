Bald eagle recovery continues, state report finds

TRENTON — New Jersey’s nesting bald eagles continue their remarkable recovery, continuing a three-decade trend of increasing nesting sites by another year, according to a report.
The 2022 New Jersey Bald Eagle Project Report identified 250 active nests throughout New Jersey last year, with active nests meaning the eagle pair produced eggs.
Harassment of the birds, and the use of the pesticide DDT, meant there was only one active bald eagle nest through the 1970s and 1980s, according to the report, released last week. It was in a remote part of Cumberland County.
A chart of the number of active nests shows a steady climb since 1990, when four nests produced five young eagles.
The project was developed by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation. It shows an increase of 28 active nests compared to 2021, with 14 new nests found in South Jersey.
A DEP statement on the report says 83% of the active nests were successful, collectively producing 335 offspring last year.
In Cape May and Atlantic counties, bald eagles were once a rare sight, but now have become relatively commonplace, glimpsed on osprey platforms in the winter and in trees and utility poles. Those coming in and out of Cape May often see eagles near the bridges over the Cape May Canal.
Naturalists cite environmental protection laws with the species’ recovery. DEP Commissioner Shawn M LaTourette also pointed to the efforts of volunteers and new scientific techniques that help monitor and protect the birds.
“The efforts of the New Jersey Bald Eagle Project — a partnership among the DEP, Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey and volunteer eagle watchers — demonstrate how new technologies, effective coordination, public engagement and education are at work to protect treasured wildlife species such as the bald eagle,” LaTourette said.
The report states that eagles were harassed as predators of game and farm animals when birdwatchers began to gather data on nesting pair in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. Back then, there were more than 20 nesting pairs, but DDT is believed to have had a devastating impact, one that took years to fully document.
This synthetic insecticide had lasting impacts on the food chain, accumulating in fish that eagles eat and causing eagles to lay thin-shelled eggs that could not withstand incubation, according to the DEP.
Recovery efforts in New Jersey began in the early 1980s, with the reintroduction of eagles from Canada and artificial incubation and fostering efforts that started to pay discernible dividends throughout the 1990s.
The federal government removed the bald eagle from its list of endangered species in 2007, as populations recovered across the country.
In New Jersey, eagles remain on the state endangered list during the breeding season and state-threatened for the non-breeding season. The greatest threats to bald eagles in New Jersey are disruptive human activity in nesting and foraging areas and habitat loss.
DEP Endangered and Nongame Species Program biologists work throughout the year to reduce disturbances to nests by coordinating with a team of volunteer nest observers, providing guidance to landowners on how to protect eagle habitat, identifying land for acquisition and management, applying the state’s land use regulations, and educating the public.
Biologists and Conserve Wildlife Foundation staff work with volunteer observers to monitor nests, report sightings, and protect critical habitat to support the continued growth of the state’s bald eagle population.
Goals include documenting habitat and continuing to protect nesting sites.
“New Jersey continues to collect high quality data on the health and productivity of its bald eagles, which is no small feat given the species’ ever-growing numbers,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Northeast Eagle Coordinator Thomas Wittig. “Other states increasingly look to New Jersey’s volunteer-based monitoring program as a guiding example of how to monitor this species efficiently and effectively in this latest stage of its recovery.”
“The ongoing recovery and growth of New Jersey’s bald eagle population is a remarkable story that gets better with each passing year,” said Fish and Wildlife Assistant Commissioner Dave Golden. “Conservation efforts such as protecting sensitive eagle nesting and wintering areas, engaging and educating the public, and tracking eagles’ movements have all contributed to the enormous success of the program that will continue to conserve New Jersey’s wildlife for future generations to enjoy.”
