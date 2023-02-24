#UPDATE continuing to follow #BREAKING news out of Sea Isle City. A balcony collapsed at the Spinnaker building near 37th Street. @ThePressofAC @ACPressHuba @ACPress_Russo pic.twitter.com/3ahzpR4PcP— Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) February 24, 2023
SEA ISLE CITY — An eighth-floor balcony collapsed and fell onto the seventh floor at The Spinnaker condominium at 37th Street and the Promenade on Friday afternoon, Mayor Leonard Desiderio confirmed.
Reports that a worker was trapped under the concrete slab could not be immediately confirmed.
NBC10 Philadelphia had video from the scene Friday afternoon and reported that rescue efforts were underway to free someone pinned under the concrete. Multiple area fire departments are on scene.
The seventh-floor balcony held. It appeared that work was underway on the property, which was built in the 1970s.
On tenant said he heard a loud "bang," and shortly after, police started evacuating the entire building.
“I had just thought it had sounded like something had dropped on the floor above me,” Steve Metclaf, of West Chester, said beside the building on Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
#BREAKING A police department official confirmed there was a balcony collapse in Sea Isle City this afternoon. The scene is being investigated by authorities @ThePressofAC @ACPressHuba https://t.co/IVjhrLeiz9— Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) February 24, 2023
